Published: 1:15 PM August 15, 2021

Four people are believed to have been shot in the Regent's Park Estate on Saturday night.

The victims, three women and a man, are currently in hospital being treated for gunshot wounds.

The Met said officers were called to the estate at around 10.10pm on Saturday, after reports of shots fired "in the vicinity" of Clarence Gardens.

Firearms officers attended, and two women were found at the scene with gunshot wounds. Another man and a woman arrived at hospital themselves with similar injuries.

The Met said it was awaiting an update on the individuals' conditions.

A crime scene is in place and police enquiries continue - but officers said the incident was not being treated as terror-related. There have not yet been any arrests..

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting reference Cad 7619/14Aug.

A Section 60 Order - authorising heightened stop and search powers for police - was authorised overnight across Camden. This expired at 7am on Sunday.