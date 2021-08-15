Regent's Park Estate shooting sees four in hospital
- Credit: Google
Four people are believed to have been shot in the Regent's Park Estate on Saturday night.
The victims, three women and a man, are currently in hospital being treated for gunshot wounds.
The Met said officers were called to the estate at around 10.10pm on Saturday, after reports of shots fired "in the vicinity" of Clarence Gardens.
Firearms officers attended, and two women were found at the scene with gunshot wounds. Another man and a woman arrived at hospital themselves with similar injuries.
The Met said it was awaiting an update on the individuals' conditions.
A crime scene is in place and police enquiries continue - but officers said the incident was not being treated as terror-related. There have not yet been any arrests..
Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting reference Cad 7619/14Aug.
Most Read
- 1 Man in hospital with 'multiple stab wounds' after Camden Town fight
- 2 Former Decca Studios building in West Hampstead gets Grade-II listing
- 3 'Save our swimming club': Olympian's plea to keep top London team afloat
- 4 GCSE results day: Grades and success stories from across north London
- 5 Cyclist seriously injured in Primrose Hill lorry collision
- 6 Police investigate reported rape of teenager
- 7 Kentish Town Square festival brings the fun to Highgate Road
- 8 Letter on proposed Low Traffic Neighbourhoods
- 9 Regent's Park Estate shooting sees four in hospital
- 10 Barnardo's charity shop in Muswell Hill closes down
A Section 60 Order - authorising heightened stop and search powers for police - was authorised overnight across Camden. This expired at 7am on Sunday.