Hampstead Highgate Express > News > Crime

Two teenagers appear in court accused of preparing terrorist acts

Emma Bartholomew

Published: 1:38 PM March 25, 2022
Pomeroy's Statue of Lady Justice atop the Central Criminal Court building at the Old Bailey 

The defendants appeared at the Old Bailey by video link from custody - Credit: PA

A teenager from north London has appeared at the Old Bailey accused of buying knives and chemicals to prepare for a terror attack.

Al-Arafat Hassan, 19, of north London appeared alongside a 15-year-old boy from Leeds at the Old Bailey today (March 25).

Both teenagers - who appeared via video link from custody - are each charged with a single count of preparation of terrorist acts.

The 15-year-old is accused of the research and purchase of knives, as well as undertaking online research to acquire components for an explosive device between January 9 and March 20.

Between January 12 and February 27, Hassan allegedly bought knives, acquired chemicals and conducted online research to acquire components for an explosive device.

Mr Justice Sweeney set a provisional trial at Leeds Crown Court on October 4.

A plea hearing will take place on July 29.

The defendants were remanded into custody.

London Live News
North London News
London

