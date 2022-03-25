The defendants appeared at the Old Bailey by video link from custody - Credit: PA

A teenager from north London has appeared at the Old Bailey accused of buying knives and chemicals to prepare for a terror attack.

Al-Arafat Hassan, 19, of north London appeared alongside a 15-year-old boy from Leeds at the Old Bailey today (March 25).

Both teenagers - who appeared via video link from custody - are each charged with a single count of preparation of terrorist acts.

The 15-year-old is accused of the research and purchase of knives, as well as undertaking online research to acquire components for an explosive device between January 9 and March 20.

Between January 12 and February 27, Hassan allegedly bought knives, acquired chemicals and conducted online research to acquire components for an explosive device.

Mr Justice Sweeney set a provisional trial at Leeds Crown Court on October 4.

A plea hearing will take place on July 29.

The defendants were remanded into custody.