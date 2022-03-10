A teenager has appeared in court accused of terror offences including allegedly downloading extremist videos.

Al-Arfat Hassan, of north London, is charged with a count of preparation of terrorist acts and also of the collection of information likely to be useful to a person preparing an act of terrorism.

Westminster Magistrates’ Court heard yesterday - Wednesday, March 9 - that the 19-year-old is accused of taking part in online chats which discussed extremist views.

It was also alleged he downloaded a radical video and later prepared to “emulate” its teachings.

Hassan spoke only to confirm his name, address and date of birth.

He was remanded in custody and told to appear at the Old Bailey on March 25.

The 19-year-old was arrested by counter-terrorism officers last Thursday - March 3 - and charged on Tuesday - March 8.