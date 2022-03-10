Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Teen appears in court after allegedly downloading 'extremist videos'

Emma Bartholomew

Published: 1:20 PM March 10, 2022
A general view of Westminster Magistrates Court, London.

A teenager has appeared in court accused of terror offences including allegedly downloading extremist videos.

Al-Arfat Hassan, of north London, is charged with a count of preparation of terrorist acts and also of the collection of information likely to be useful to a person preparing an act of terrorism.

Westminster Magistrates’ Court heard yesterday - Wednesday, March 9 - that the 19-year-old is accused of taking part in online chats which discussed extremist views.

It was also alleged he downloaded a radical video and later prepared to “emulate” its teachings.

Hassan spoke only to confirm his name, address and date of birth.

He was remanded in custody and told to appear at the Old Bailey on March 25.

The 19-year-old was arrested by counter-terrorism officers last Thursday - March 3 - and charged on Tuesday - March 8.

