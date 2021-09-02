Damian Lewis joins charity exhibition for late wife Helen McCrory

Published: 11:46 AM September 2, 2021

From the left: Sadie Frost, Debbi Clark and Damian Lewis - Credit: Debbi Clark

A Camden arts charity has held an exhibition in memory of its late patron, Helen McCrory.

Sir Hubert von Herkomer Arts Foundation (HvH Arts) hosted the event on Monday (August 30) in honour of the Tufnell Park actor, who passed away in April.

The day included a performance of Brave New World by the charity’s young actors, as well as screen printing and tie-dye taster workshops.

Guests were treated to performances and screenings - Credit: Debbi Clark

HvH patron Damian Lewis attended the tribute for his late wife with Gospel Oak actor Michael Palin and charity ambassador Sadie Frost, who mentored young people for a film they made during lockdown called Isolation Stories.

Other students were directed by the charity’s artists in residence, Selina Giles and Lily Alice Clark, and actor Peter Youngblood-Hills offered mentoring sessions.

HvH founder Debbi Clark said Helen would always be a patron of the charity and was still with them “in spirit".

She added: “I could feel Helen’s presence with us on this glorious day giving so much love and guidance to us all.

“It was an extraordinary day with over 100 community families all joining us throughout the day to celebrate their creativity this summer.”

The charity has also set up the 'McCrory Award' in the actor’s memory, dedicated to supporting gifted children from disadvantaged families who do not have access to the resources, training and income to fulfil their potential.

Debbi held the event in memory of late patron Helen McCrory - Credit: Debbi Clark

Families and children enjoyed the bank holiday event - Credit: Debbi Clark

The day included performances and workshops - Credit: Debbi Clark

Over 100 people attended the event - Credit: Debbi Clark



