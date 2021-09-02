Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > News

Damian Lewis joins charity exhibition for late wife Helen McCrory

Author Picture Icon

Sally Patterson

Published: 11:46 AM September 2, 2021   
Sadie Frost, Debbi Clark and Damian Lewis

From the left: Sadie Frost, Debbi Clark and Damian Lewis - Credit: Debbi Clark

A Camden arts charity has held an exhibition in memory of its late patron, Helen McCrory. 

Sir Hubert von Herkomer Arts Foundation (HvH Arts) hosted the event on Monday (August 30) in honour of the Tufnell Park actor, who passed away in April.

The day included a performance of Brave New World by the charity’s young actors, as well as screen printing and tie-dye taster workshops. 

children performing

Guests were treated to performances and screenings - Credit: Debbi Clark

HvH patron Damian Lewis attended the tribute for his late wife with Gospel Oak actor Michael Palin and charity ambassador Sadie Frost, who mentored young people for a film they made during lockdown called Isolation Stories.

Other students were directed by the charity’s artists in residence, Selina Giles and Lily Alice Clark, and actor Peter Youngblood-Hills offered mentoring sessions.

HvH founder Debbi Clark said Helen would always be a patron of the charity and was still with them “in spirit". 

You may also want to watch:

She added: “I could feel Helen’s presence with us on this glorious day giving so much love and guidance to us all. 

“It was an extraordinary day with over 100 community families all joining us throughout the day to celebrate their creativity this summer.”

The charity has also set up the 'McCrory Award' in the actor’s memory, dedicated to supporting gifted children from disadvantaged families who do not have access to the resources, training and income to fulfil their potential. 

Debbi Clark

Debbi held the event in memory of late patron Helen McCrory - Credit: Debbi Clark

smiling people

Families and children enjoyed the bank holiday event - Credit: Debbi Clark

performance

The day included performances and workshops - Credit: Debbi Clark

people at arts exhibition

Over 100 people attended the event - Credit: Debbi Clark


Most Read

  1. 1 Old White Bear to reopen by Christmas – ‘The good news Hampstead needs’
  2. 2 'We're stuck': TfL apologises after pensioners left without buses
  3. 3 Letter on Pen Farthing's evacuation from Afghanistan
  1. 4 Crouch End artists throw open studio doors once again
  2. 5 New community fund available to Muswell Hill groups
  3. 6 'Urgent action needed': Pollution levels near Hampstead schools revealed
  4. 7 Tamsin Greig and Stockard Channing star in Hampstead's autumn season
  5. 8 'My son is still traumatised': Families' pain of flash floods runs deep
  6. 9 Closed Hampstead pub sold to London firm
  7. 10 Letters on Haverstock Hill, Living Streets and cyclists
Camden News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Camden Cyclists outside the Crowndale Centre

Camden Council

Opposition deflated as Haverstock Hill cycle lanes get final green light

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon
The Bald Faced Stag pub, East Finchley, after refurbishment

Pub returns with music, food and a George Michael tribute night

Francis Clarke

Logo Icon
Heath House in April 2021

Heritage

Work to restore Hampstead's Heath House could finally restart in 2021

Sam Volpe

Author Picture Icon
Greg and Massimo from the Haberdashery in Crouch End with a young regular

Business

Closing time for Crouch End's Haberdashery cafe after 12 years

Sam Volpe

Author Picture Icon