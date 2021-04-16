Helen McCrory: 'Mighty' Tufnell Park actress dies aged just 52

Published: 5:33 PM April 16, 2021

Helen McCrory and Damian Lewis at the Highgate Christmas Festival in 2013 - Credit: Polly Hancock

Tufnell Park actor Helen McCrory has died, her husband Damian Lewis has confirmed.

Ms McCrory was an accomplished stage and screen actor who shone in blockbusters like the Harry Potter films, the TV drama Peaky Blinders, and was frequently garlanded for her theatre work.

She was also a familiar face around north London, including spending time as a patron of the Sir Hubert von Herkomer Arts Foundation charity, and even turning on the Highgate Christmas lights - with her husband - in 2013.

She was made an OBE in the 2017 New Year's Honours list, and had been suffering with cancer before her death.

Her husband Damian Lewis said in a statement on social media: "“I’m heartbroken to announce that after an heroic battle with cancer, the beautiful and mighty woman that is Helen McCrory has died peacefully at home, surrounded by a wave of love from friends and family.

"She died as she lived. Fearlessly. God we love her and know how lucky we are to have had her in our lives. She blazed so brightly. Go now, Little One, into the air, and thank you."

The couple have two teenage children.

Others to pay tribute included the actor and director Noel Clarke.

He tweeted: "RIP #HelenMcCrory you were the best and always lovely to me. It was a pleasure to work with you. Love ya. Blessings to Damian and the family."

Michelle Collins, another north London actor, also shared her sadness at the news.

She tweeted: “I’m really shocked so so sad I had the pleasure of meeting her and briefly worked with her, she certainly was a Tour de force, clever, charming and fierce and a brilliant actor my heart goes out to Damian and her family, bloody cancer I hate you!!”

The Rev'd Richard Coles added: “Very sorry to hear of the death of Helen McCrory, such a brilliant actor; heartfelt condolences to Damian Lewis, their children, and all who loved her.”

Actor Jim Howick, who worked with her on the 2015 film Bill, tweeted: “This is so shocking and sad. Helen along with Damian were both terrific fun on Bill.

“She was so generous with her time and her performance. I urge everyone to listen to her Desert Island Disks. What a talent we have lost.”