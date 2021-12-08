Environmental heroes celebrated at first Camden Eco Champion Awards
- Credit: Rachel Kiki
Mini warriors, junior heroes and local leaders celebrated their wins at an environmental awards ceremony.
The Camden Eco Champion Awards took place at the Roundhouse on Saturday to celebrate those who "go above and beyond to protect the environment”.
Alfie Cooper Brass, a 10-year-old pupil at St Paul's Primary School in Primrose Hill won the Mini Warriors category with his Be A Planet Superstar campaign.
He created a website and Instagram page with ideas for planet-positive actions, featured on the Chris Evans Breakfast Radio Show and launched a crowdfunding appeal which led to planting more than 2000 trees.
UCS pupil Ava Lang came top in the Junior Heroes category after presenting a video as part of Letters from the Future during COP26 in Glasgow, and also at a pop-up exhibition at the Oxford Museum of Natural History.
Jane Riddiford of educational charity Global Generation came first in the Adult Leaders section. Global Generation has co-created 26 community and commercial gardens with local businesses, restaurants, schools and young people in and around the King’s Cross development site.
Jeffrey Young, managing director of Camden Clean Air, which ran the awards, said it is "important to celebrate the people who are out there, making extraordinary changes happen, one word at a time, one act at a time, young people like you, who want to make a difference".
Georgina McGivern, the charity's programme director, said: "The Camden Eco Champion Awards were created to reward and celebrate those remarkable individuals in our Borough who go above and beyond to protect the environment.
"It was truly rewarding to know that the eco champions themselves were inspired by the other amazing people around them."
Cllr Adam Harrison, Camden Council's lead member for a sustainable Camden, who was a judge, said: "I found myself to be really inspired by the huge amount of work being done across the borough, not only by the winners but by all those who got nominated too.
"We will need to see a lot more of that in the future to face the climate challenge, so thank you to Camden Clean Air for organising such a fantastic event."
Runners up:
Mini Warriors: Eco Committee at Torriano Primary School
Isabel Page and Amity Kirkland
Junior Heroes: Eva Roberts and Aoife Bindman, both from Parliament Hill School.
Local Leaders: Elliot and Sarah Lancaster, from iRecycle; and Transition Kentish Town.