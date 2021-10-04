Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > News > Business

Planet Organic to open in Hampstead High Street

Author Picture Icon

Michael Boniface

Published: 5:55 PM October 4, 2021   
The shopfront of no. 6 Hampstead High Street

The shopfront of no. 6 Hampstead High Street - Credit: Stew Dean

Planet Organic is set to open a shop in Hampstead High Street.

The upmarket grocer has placed “coming soon” advertising across the front of number six, which was formerly occupied by Gap, and more recently Go Dharmic.

The UK’s first organic supermarket, which began in 1995, will have 13 stores in London including its Hampstead branch.

Andrew Haslam-Jones, chair of the Heath and Hampstead Society’s town sub-committee, said: “With the pressures that have been on local shops in recent years and especially during the pandemic, it is heartening to see any addition to the high street. 

“However, anything that maintains or increases its diversity as a retail centre is particularly welcome.”

Al Overton, Planet Organic’s buying director, said it is excited to open in Hampstead and that the company is establishing stores in neighbourhoods with "community-minded locals".

You may also want to watch:

The shop is aiming to welcome customers by the end of the year, with an official opening date yet to be confirmed.

A website listing for the new store says it will have indoor and outdoor seating, unpackaged refills, smoothies and juices, and coffee.

Most Read

  1. 1 Church Row bollards must be moved, says Hampstead family
  2. 2 Murder investigation launched into disappearance of Highgate woman
  3. 3 Health watchdog holds survey on long Covid
  1. 4 Cabinet member to stand down from Camden Council
  2. 5 Hampstead DJ explores 'the power of music' with trainee therapists
  3. 6 Five of the best pumpkin-picking hotspots near London in 2021
  4. 7 Jonas Eidevall says Mana Iwabuchi was the 'difference' in Arsenal's win
  5. 8 7 delicious Indian restaurants in north London
  6. 9 Aaron Ramsdale embodies Arsenal's path of progressing with youth
  7. 10 Park race hate probe after 'cold' response from Met Police

Hampstead resident Stew Dean said it is “good to see life returning to the high street” and more options for groceries.

Hampstead News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Rabindranath Tagore

Rabindranath Tagore's Hampstead home on the market for £2.65m

Sadie Andrew

Logo Icon
O R Tambo Recreation Ground, where police conducted a search

Late-night kidnap arrest after police search park

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon
Camden Road petrol

Updated

'It's madness': Queues block north London roads amid petrol shortage

Sally Patterson and Estelle Nilsson-Julien

Logo Icon
Protesters march to Edmonton Incinerator in protest at plans to build a new bigger incinerator

Climate Emergency

Hundreds of activists descend on north London incinerator demanding end...

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon