Planet Organic to open in Hampstead High Street

Published: 5:55 PM October 4, 2021

Planet Organic is set to open a shop in Hampstead High Street.

The upmarket grocer has placed “coming soon” advertising across the front of number six, which was formerly occupied by Gap, and more recently Go Dharmic.

The UK’s first organic supermarket, which began in 1995, will have 13 stores in London including its Hampstead branch.

Andrew Haslam-Jones, chair of the Heath and Hampstead Society’s town sub-committee, said: “With the pressures that have been on local shops in recent years and especially during the pandemic, it is heartening to see any addition to the high street.

“However, anything that maintains or increases its diversity as a retail centre is particularly welcome.”

Al Overton, Planet Organic’s buying director, said it is excited to open in Hampstead and that the company is establishing stores in neighbourhoods with "community-minded locals".

The shop is aiming to welcome customers by the end of the year, with an official opening date yet to be confirmed.

A website listing for the new store says it will have indoor and outdoor seating, unpackaged refills, smoothies and juices, and coffee.

Hampstead resident Stew Dean said it is “good to see life returning to the high street” and more options for groceries.