Good Karma: Charity shop opens in former Gap in Hampstead High Street

Published: 12:50 PM April 20, 2021

Go Dharmic volunteers and the charity's co-founders Hemal and Sheena Randerwala - Credit: Polly Hancock

A new charity shop in Hampstead has set out to support vulnerable families and encourage environmental awareness.

The Good Karma Store for Go Dharmic opened on April 12 in the former Gap site, at 6 Hampstead High Street.

The shop, which will sell goods made by rural women in India – including furniture, fashion and collectables – is running as a temporary pop-up business, while the landlord lends it the site for free.

At the official opening of the new store, Go Dharmic’s founder Hemal Randerwala told the Ham&High: “It feels really great as this is a special location.

“Hampstead has got a lovely community feel so this is a perfect place where we can work together and help people who are struggling a bit.

“Good karma is just that, we want people to come and help by donating their pre-loved products and we can try to sell them.

You may also want to watch:

“We’re all volunteers, and the shop has been kindly donated by the landlord to us to use as a pop-up, so we can help feed vulnerable families, the elderly, the isolated and homeless people still out on the streets. It’s all about helping others.”

Go Dharmic is an international charity which supports vulnerable families through the distribution of food.

Its Hampstead store is aiming to challenge people to make more conscious choices that help to protect the environment.

The charity seeks to be an example of a social business, run for the community, where every purchase has a story and a social connection to a cause.

On the joy of opening in the heart of Hampstead, Hemal continued: “We’re really excited, and we’re really keen to attract people’s interest.

“There’s been a lot of people walking past, looking through the window, and some trying to get in as we’ve been setting up.

“Everything has been locked down so we’re expecting a lot of interest and a lot of support from the Hampstead community.”

The charity shop is accepting high quality donations, and is open from 10am to 6pm, seven days a week.

For further information visit https://goodkarma.godharmic.com/