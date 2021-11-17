Pupils and businesses bring the Christmas spirit to Hampstead
- Credit: Polly Hancock
Pupils gathered under a lit Christmas tree and sang carols welcoming the festive season to Hampstead.
Crowds gathered at a community event in the High Street to hear pupils from New End Primary School belt out Christmas favourites.
The event was hosted by Conservative councillor Stephen Stark who rallied businesses together to fund a tree and lights after Hampstead's Business Improvement District wound down earlier this year.
Free coffee and mulled wine was provided by chief sponsor Frank Knight, which also had dog feeding bowls, leads and bandanas to give away.
Cllr Stark said: "Thank you to all the businesses who made it all possible by contributing to the Christmas lights this year."
He said the pupils put on a "fantastic" performance and gave them sweets to share.
New End headteacher Karyn Ray said: "I'm always proud of the children. It's nice that they can bring joy to the people of Hampstead on a grey day."
The Hampstead Village BID has also funded another tree with its remaining funds. It can be found in Oriel Place.
