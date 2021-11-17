Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > News > Business

Pupils and businesses bring the Christmas spirit to Hampstead

Author Picture Icon

Nathalie Raffray

Published: 7:46 AM November 17, 2021
Hampstead Christmas Lights 16.11.21.Choir from New End Primary School sang Christmas songs next to

Choir from New End Primary School sang Christmas songs next to the tree outside Barclays on Hampstead High Street - Credit: Polly Hancock

Pupils gathered under a lit Christmas tree and sang carols welcoming the festive season to Hampstead.

Crowds gathered at a community event in the High Street to hear pupils from New End Primary School belt out Christmas favourites.

The event was hosted by Conservative councillor Stephen Stark who rallied businesses together to fund a tree and lights after Hampstead's Business Improvement District wound down earlier this year.

Hampstead Christmas Lights 16.11.21. Staff from the Knight Frank Hampstead Office offered free coffe

Staff from the Knight Frank Hampstead office offered free coffee and mulled wine - Credit: Polly Hancock

Free coffee and mulled wine was provided by chief sponsor Frank Knight, which also had dog feeding bowls, leads and bandanas to give away.

Cllr Stark said: "Thank you to all the businesses who made it all possible by contributing to the Christmas lights this year."

Hampstead Christmas Lights 16.11.21.Cllr Stephen Stark thanks sponsors and the Choir from New End P

Cllr Stephen Stark thanks sponsors and the Choir from New End Primary School who sang Christmas songs next to the tree outside Barclays on Hampstead High Street - Credit: Polly Hancock

He said the pupils put on a "fantastic" performance and gave them sweets to share.

New End headteacher Karyn Ray said: "I'm always proud of the children. It's nice that they can bring joy to the people of Hampstead on a grey day."

Hampstead Christmas Lights 16.11.21. Choir from New End Primary School sang Christmas songs next to

Choir from New End Primary School singing Christmas songs next to the business funded tree - Credit: Polly Hancock

The Hampstead Village BID has also funded another tree with its remaining funds. It can be found in Oriel Place.

Christmas
Hampstead News
North West London News
North London News

