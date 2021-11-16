Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > News

Hampstead BID spends final funds on community Christmas tree

Author Picture Icon

Nathalie Raffray

Published: 3:00 AM November 16, 2021
Updated: 2:40 PM November 16, 2021
The BID Christmas tree in Oriel Place, Hampstead

The BID Christmas tree in Oriel Place, Hampstead - Credit: Els Bauer

Hampstead's business improvement district (BID) has bought a festive tree with its remaining funds. 

The BID, which charged a levy to local businesses whose premises had a rateable value of over £15,000, is disbanding after pulling out of a ballot to decide whether it would continue for a second five-year term.

It had faced vocal local opposition and then questions over any remaining funds.

With the money left over, the BID has bought a Christmas tree for Oriel Place, as well as rewiring some lights in the village and providing some spring flower baskets. 

Two other Christmas trees, one outside Barclays in the High Street, funded by local businesses, and another outside KOJO, funded by the vegan restaurant, add to Hampstead's festive surroundings.

Els Bauer, co-chair of the BID, said: "The Oriel Place Christmas tree is to say thank you to the businesses of Hampstead Village for supporting the community over the last five years."

The Hampstead Village BID Christmas tree

The Hampstead Village BID Christmas tree - Credit: Nathalie Raffray

Most Read

  1. 1 Leisure centre 'extremely sorry' after police called to alleged sexual assault
  2. 2 Film crews for Reggie Yates garage film spotted around north London
  3. 3 'I'm a big advocate': Joe Cole in Wembley to promote futsal
  1. 4 Zero-waste truck delivers sustainable products across north London
  2. 5 When Bob Dylan came to Crouch End – the truth and the legend
  3. 6 Teacher weaves seven-year tapestry of periodic table
  4. 7 Half-price food at new Haberdashery in Crouch End
  5. 8 Teacher struck off for drunken assault after school social
  6. 9 Best friends: Meet the man and his cat exploring London on a bike
  7. 10 'COP26 and how Highgate School is tackling environmental challenges'
Christmas
Hampstead News
North West London News
Camden News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

People living in Pond Square have rallied against the hilltop restriction

Camden Council

Residents win campaign to remove no right turn at top of Swain's Lane

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon
Trans crossing

London Live

Camden's trans crossing causes stir over impact on disabled community

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
Christina Efthimiou (left) has launched a legal challenge over swimming charges at Hampstead Heath

Hampstead Heath

Heath ponds disabled swimming charges court hearing delayed

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
Camden assault

London Live

Detectives probe racially aggravated assault on Regent's Park Road

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon