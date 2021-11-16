Hampstead BID spends final funds on community Christmas tree
- Credit: Els Bauer
Hampstead's business improvement district (BID) has bought a festive tree with its remaining funds.
The BID, which charged a levy to local businesses whose premises had a rateable value of over £15,000, is disbanding after pulling out of a ballot to decide whether it would continue for a second five-year term.
It had faced vocal local opposition and then questions over any remaining funds.
With the money left over, the BID has bought a Christmas tree for Oriel Place, as well as rewiring some lights in the village and providing some spring flower baskets.
Two other Christmas trees, one outside Barclays in the High Street, funded by local businesses, and another outside KOJO, funded by the vegan restaurant, add to Hampstead's festive surroundings.
Els Bauer, co-chair of the BID, said: "The Oriel Place Christmas tree is to say thank you to the businesses of Hampstead Village for supporting the community over the last five years."
Most Read
- 1 Leisure centre 'extremely sorry' after police called to alleged sexual assault
- 2 Film crews for Reggie Yates garage film spotted around north London
- 3 'I'm a big advocate': Joe Cole in Wembley to promote futsal
- 4 Zero-waste truck delivers sustainable products across north London
- 5 When Bob Dylan came to Crouch End – the truth and the legend
- 6 Teacher weaves seven-year tapestry of periodic table
- 7 Half-price food at new Haberdashery in Crouch End
- 8 Teacher struck off for drunken assault after school social
- 9 Best friends: Meet the man and his cat exploring London on a bike
- 10 'COP26 and how Highgate School is tackling environmental challenges'