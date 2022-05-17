Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Businesses hail return of Highgate's Fair in the Square

Nathalie Raffray

Published: 11:52 AM May 17, 2022
Bumble Bee stilt walkers

Bumble Bee stilt walkers in 2019 - Credit: @siornaphotography

Businesses that have backed a popular Highgate summer event say they are excited and happy to see its return.

The Fair in the Square takes place on June 11, with a free day of entertainment  in Pond Square.

The annual festivities have been cancelled for the last two years due to the Covid pandemic so sponsors are delighted the crowds are returning. 

Children enjoying the Toy Story Express outside St Michael’s Church

Children enjoying the Toy Story Express outside St Michael’s Church - Credit: @siornaphotography

Family favourites returning are the dog show, fairground rides, music and drama activities in the children’s tent and a packed programme of music and dancing performances on the Pond Square stage.

Family solicitors firm Bross Bennett is sponsoring the fair for the first time, although a number of its lawyers have been involved in past events.

"A number of the members of the firm are avid dog lovers," said partner Anna Wagstaff.

"We have an honorary member of the firm – Beanie, the giant poodle – who regularly attends the office with Caroline Falkus, one of our partners.

"Beanie always brings a sense of calm and wellbeing to the office, and is loved by staff and clients alike. It therefore seemed fitting for Bross Bennett to sponsor the dog show."

Ziggi, on the of the winners at the Dog Show.

Ziggi, one the of the winners at the Dog Show 2019. - Credit: @siornaphotography

The firm is also sponsoring a stall to showcase the work of local artists from East Finchley Open Artists and to raise money for North London Hospice.

This year marks the firm's 20th anniversary located in Highgate.

"The Covid pandemic has highlighted the importance of community and what better way to celebrate than by lending our support to this extra special event which will see the community coming together again after three long years."

"The Fair in the Square is all about supporting  families and our community."

London Air Ambulance Charity stall with Richard Webb-Stevens (centre) Hems flight Paramedic, with vo

London Air Ambulance Charity stall with Richard Webb-Stevens (centre) Hems flight Paramedic, with volunteers Nigel Richardson and Terry Goldsmith - Credit: @siornaphotography

Dexters Estate Agents has been involved for many years.

Director Mark Sumray said: "We’re more than happy to lend our support because the event really brings Highgate to life!

"Having been an established part of the community for many years,  it’s important for us to support local business and make sure Highgate retains its unique village feel.”

Other sponsors include Streathers Solicitors, HLSI, Litchfields, Channing and Highgate schools, The Gatehouse Pub, The Highgate Society and Camden Council.

