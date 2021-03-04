Abbey Road sign goes for £37,200 at auction

Published: 4:56 PM March 4, 2021

An eager collector shocked auctioneers by spending £37,200 on a street sign last week.

At an online auction featuring many street signs from across Westminster, an unnamed overseas bidder bought an Abbey Road sign for the five-figure price - 37 times higher than its initial estimate of between £1,000 and £2,000.

The sign is one of 275 street signs to be sold by Westminster Council in the two week timed auction run by Catherine Southon Auctioneers and Valuers.

Based on the recognisable 1967 design by Sir Misha Black, the sign was used on Abbey Road in recent years.

In total, the sale of street signs raised £143,517.

Ahead of the auction, Westminster City Council said money raised would go towards council services.

Auctioneer Catherine Southon said she was "absolutely flabbergasted by the interest in the auction and the competitive bidding from all over the world".

She added: "Many people have been bidding on the signs because they a personal link to the street either they worked there, lived there or in some instances the signs just links to their name."