Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hampstead Highgate Express > News

Abbey Road sign goes for £37,200 at auction

Author Picture Icon

Sam Volpe

Published: 4:56 PM March 4, 2021   
Abbey Road sign that is for sale in February 2020

The enamel Abbey Road street sign for sale. - Credit: Catherine Southon Auctioneers & Valuers

An eager collector shocked auctioneers by spending £37,200 on a street sign last week. 

At an online auction featuring many street signs from across Westminster,  an unnamed overseas bidder bought an Abbey Road sign for the five-figure price - 37 times higher than its initial estimate of between £1,000 and £2,000.

The sign is one of 275 street signs to be sold by Westminster Council in the two week timed auction run by Catherine Southon Auctioneers and Valuers. 

Based on the recognisable 1967 design by Sir Misha Black, the sign was used on Abbey Road in recent years. 

In total, the sale of street signs raised £143,517.

Ahead of the auction, Westminster City Council said money raised would go towards council services. 

You may also want to watch:

Auctioneer Catherine Southon said she was "absolutely flabbergasted by the interest in the auction and the competitive bidding from all over the world".

She added: "Many people have been bidding on the signs because they a personal link to the street either they worked there, lived there or in some instances the signs just links to their name."

Most Read

  1. 1 First-time buyers fear ruin as 'dream' flats fail fire safety test
  2. 2 Petition to save oak and hornbeam trees in Coldfall Wood
  3. 3 Covid-19 surge testing in East Finchley after South African variant appears
  1. 4 Covid-19: Area around Royal Free one of few in UK to avoid deaths
  2. 5 'Paul the Paper' shuts up shop in Crouch End for the final time
  3. 6 Free Nazanin: Pressure on government rises as end of sentence approaches
  4. 7 Leila Roy tributes: 'We will miss her energy and her big heart'
  5. 8 Arteta concerned about Arsenal striker Nketiah
  6. 9 Woodland is being damage - time to show some respect
  7. 10 Saracens kick start Championship life with trip to Cornish Pirates
Heritage
St John's Wood News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A Covid-19 AstraZenaca vaccine at the NHS Nightingale facility at the Excel Centre, London

Coronavirus

'Real disappointment' over uptake of Covid vaccine among care home staff

Simon Allin, Local Democracy Reporter

person
An aerial view of the proposed O2 Centre redevelopment. 

Camden Council

O2 Centre redevelopment consultation opened by Camden Council

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon
Mik Scarlet, 55, from Camden Town

Camden Council

Camden disabled resident on fears over Haverstock Hill cycle lanes

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon
Arabella Duffy, in character for her history videos

Education News

WATCH: Hampstead 8-year-old teaches history to audience of thousands

André Langlois

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus