Abbey Road street sign among Westminster pieces up for auction

Owen Sheppard, LDRS and Sam Volpe

Published: 5:00 PM February 1, 2021   
Abbey Road sign that is for sale in February 2020

The enamel Abbey Road street sign for sale. - Credit: Catherine Southon Auctioneers & Valuers

A street sign for Abbey Road is part of a collection of Westminster Council items set to be auctioned off in February.

More than 200 signs, including one for the street home to the iconic recording studio used by the Beatles are to be sold by Catherine Southon Auctioneers and Valuers.

Other street signs up for auction include Biddulph Road and Boldero Place, but auctioneers think the Abbey Road sign could be worth up to £2,000.

Catherine Southon told this newspaper: "We have had so many enquiries. Since the registration has been active online there's been lots of interest, particularly in the Abbey Road one."

Westminster Council's deputy leader, Cllr Melvyn Caplan, said the signs had been on the streets in recent years "through historic moments and cultural milestones". 

He said money raised would be invested in council services.

The two-week timed auction will run from February 17 to March 3, at the-saleroom.com

Heritage
St John's Wood News

