Fancy living in one of the Rolling Stones' old haunts?

Sally Patterson

Published: 7:09 PM January 25, 2022
Updated: 7:19 PM January 25, 2022
A flat is up for sale in Ivor Court where Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts lived in the 1960s

Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts lived in Ivor Court, Marylebone in the 1960s - Credit: Dexters/PA Wire/PA Images

A property in the Marylebone block used by the Rolling Stones is up for sale.

The band's drummer Charlie Watts, who passed away last year, lived in Ivor Court in the 1960s.

The Gloucester Place flat was first home to band manager Andrew Oldham, who also used the pad as an office.

The Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts died last August

The Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts died last August - Credit: PA

Iconic pictures from 1964 show the band posing in front of the impressive mansion block, which fans have replicated over the years.

A refurbished flat in the building is now on the market for £765,000, sold by estate agents Dexters.

The two-bedroom apartment is complete with a modern shower room and the building benefits from glass lifts and a 24-hour concierge.

The Rolling Stones would often visit Ivor Court in the 1960s

The Rolling Stones would often visit Ivor Court in the 1960s - Credit: Dexters

The apartment has a modern shower room and access to a concierge

The apartment has a modern shower room and access to a concierge - Credit: Dexters

Director of Dexters Marylebone James Staite said: ‘‘This bright two-bedroom apartment is located in one of London’s most coveted areas, just moments from Regent’s Park and the boutiques and restaurants
of Marylebone High Street.

"Recently refurbished with contemporary modern finishes, it would be the perfect fit for a young professional or couple."

File photo dated 12/09/64 of The Rolling Stones, (left to right), Mick Jagger, Bill Wyman, Brian Jon

The Rolling Stones frequently visited the Marylebone mansion block - Credit: PA

A two-bed flat is on sale in Ivor Court

A two-bed flat is on sale in Ivor Court - Credit: Dexters

The apartment overlooks a quiet mews

The apartment overlooks a quiet mews - Credit: Dexters

