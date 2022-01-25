Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts lived in Ivor Court, Marylebone in the 1960s - Credit: Dexters/PA Wire/PA Images

A property in the Marylebone block used by the Rolling Stones is up for sale.

The band's drummer Charlie Watts, who passed away last year, lived in Ivor Court in the 1960s.

The Gloucester Place flat was first home to band manager Andrew Oldham, who also used the pad as an office.

Iconic pictures from 1964 show the band posing in front of the impressive mansion block, which fans have replicated over the years.

A refurbished flat in the building is now on the market for £765,000, sold by estate agents Dexters.

The two-bedroom apartment is complete with a modern shower room and the building benefits from glass lifts and a 24-hour concierge.

Director of Dexters Marylebone James Staite said: ‘‘This bright two-bedroom apartment is located in one of London’s most coveted areas, just moments from Regent’s Park and the boutiques and restaurants

of Marylebone High Street.

"Recently refurbished with contemporary modern finishes, it would be the perfect fit for a young professional or couple."

