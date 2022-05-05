Four Camden properties win architecture awards
- Credit: Jim Stephenson
Four architectural projects in Camden have won the prestigious 2022 Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) London architecture awards, along with 39 other winners.
The properties in Primrose Hill, Camden Town, Hampstead and Gospel Oak were the only projects nominated in Camden for the award, and all won.
House in Primrose Hill
Jamie Fobert Architects transformed a private residence in Primrose Hill without compromising its Victorian exterior.
Kiln Place
Peter Barber Architects and Camden Council rejuvenated Kiln Place, a social housing estate in Gospel Oak, by adding 15 homes to the site without demolishing any of the existing ones.
Belle Vue
Belle Vue is a residence and community for the over-60s in Rowland Hill Street, Hampstead.
The complex includes a library, gym, pool, sauna, communal lounges, activity rooms and a restaurant and cafe that is also open to the community.
Hawley Wharf
Reimagining the historic Camden Market, Allford Hall Monaghan Morris architects designed eight new buildings – set amongst the existing railway viaducts – and two refurbished buildings, including the Grade-II-Listed 1 Hawley Road.