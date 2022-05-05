Four architectural projects in Camden have won the prestigious 2022 Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) London architecture awards, along with 39 other winners.

The properties in Primrose Hill, Camden Town, Hampstead and Gospel Oak were the only projects nominated in Camden for the award, and all won.

House in Primrose Hill

House in Primrose Hill by Jamie Fobert Architects. - Credit: Jim Stephenson

Jamie Fobert Architects transformed a private residence in Primrose Hill without compromising its Victorian exterior.

Kiln Place

In December, Peter Barber Architects rejuvenated the post-war Kiln Place social housing estate in Gospel Oak. - Credit: Morley von Sternberg

Peter Barber Architects and Camden Council rejuvenated Kiln Place, a social housing estate in Gospel Oak, by adding 15 homes to the site without demolishing any of the existing ones.

Belle Vue

Each home has access to communal gardens and roof terraces. - Credit: Jack Hobhouse

Belle Vue is a residence and community for the over-60s in Rowland Hill Street, Hampstead.

The complex includes a library, gym, pool, sauna, communal lounges, activity rooms and a restaurant and cafe that is also open to the community.

Hawley Wharf

Hawley Wharf is a three storey complex of shops, food outlets, and entertainment beside Regent's Canal. - Credit: Timothy Soar

Reimagining the historic Camden Market, Allford Hall Monaghan Morris architects designed eight new buildings – set amongst the existing railway viaducts – and two refurbished buildings, including the Grade-II-Listed 1 Hawley Road.