Camden and Hampstead buildings up for architecture award
- Credit: Camden Market Hawley Wharf
Four architectural projects in Camden and Hampstead have been nominated for the prestigious 2022 Royal Institute of British Architect (RIBA) London architecture awards.
They will compete with 63 other projects across the capital for the RIBA National Award, which will be assessed by a regional jury. The winning projects will be announced later this Spring.
RIBA London director Dian Small welcomed the news: “Despite the challenges of the past two years, we are delighted that the shortlist includes a wide variety of buildings – all are a true testament to the high standard of architecture that London has to offer.
"The jury discussions were focused on assessing how environmentally and socially consciousness the projects were – and particularly how they have and will positively shape the communities they are in."
Kiln Place
In December 2021, Peter Barber Architects and Camden Council rejuvenated Kiln Place, an estate in Gospel Oak, by adding 15 homes to the site without demolishing any of the existing ones.
Seven of the homes were created for social rent, the most affordable tenure of housing in the UK, with the rest for market sale.
Most Read
- 1 Wanted: Four jailed, two others sought after violent robberies, burglaries
- 2 North London kebab shops voted best in UK
- 3 'Everybody helps everybody, and it’s brilliant’: How the Harringay Arms is diversifying its appeal
- 4 Jailed: North London offenders locked up in February
- 5 North London: Where to give money and donations for Ukraine
- 6 Luxury apartments on sale at site of former New End nurses' home
- 7 Teenager arrested by counter-terrorism police in north London
- 8 Travel: Disruptions to watch out for across North London next week
- 9 North London councils preparing support for Ukrainian refugees
- 10 ‘It can take your breath away’: The artist capturing north London in paint
Hawley Wharf
Last year Camden market went through a major rebrand. Allford Hall Monaghan Morris architects designed eight new buildings – set amongst the existing railway viaducts – and two refurbished buildings, including the Grade II Listed 1 Hawley Road.
They are arranged around three new public spaces and several new pedestrian routes which reconnect the site with its neighbourhood.
House in Primrose Hill
Jamie Fobert Architects transformed a private residence in Primrose Hill without compromising its Victorian exterior. They designed the kitchen, the joinery, a set of light fittings, and their dining table in black steel.
Belle Vue Senior Residence
Belle Vue is a residence and community for over-60s in Hampstead that reimagines retirement. The complex includes a library, gym, pool, sauna, communal lounges, activity rooms and a restaurant and cafe that is also open to the wider community.