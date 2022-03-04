Hawley Wharf was one of the buildings in northwest London to be nominated for the 2022 Royal Institute of British Architect awards. - Credit: Camden Market Hawley Wharf

Four architectural projects in Camden and Hampstead have been nominated for the prestigious 2022 Royal Institute of British Architect (RIBA) London architecture awards.

They will compete with 63 other projects across the capital for the RIBA National Award, which will be assessed by a regional jury. The winning projects will be announced later this Spring.

RIBA London director Dian Small welcomed the news: “Despite the challenges of the past two years, we are delighted that the shortlist includes a wide variety of buildings – all are a true testament to the high standard of architecture that London has to offer.

"The jury discussions were focused on assessing how environmentally and socially consciousness the projects were – and particularly how they have and will positively shape the communities they are in."

🏆 10 inspiring projects in North London have been shortlisted for the RIBA London 2022 Awards. View the full shortlist: https://t.co/4Cly9QRzyP #RIBAAwards pic.twitter.com/I0jBmVgyr5 — RIBA London (@RIBA_London) February 28, 2022

Kiln Place

In December, Peter Barber Architects rejuvenated the post-war Kiln Place social housing estate in Gospel Oak. - Credit: Morley von Sternberg

In December 2021, Peter Barber Architects and Camden Council rejuvenated Kiln Place, an estate in Gospel Oak, by adding 15 homes to the site without demolishing any of the existing ones.

Seven of the homes were created for social rent, the most affordable tenure of housing in the UK, with the rest for market sale.

Hawley Wharf

Hawley Wharf is a three storey complex of shops, food outlets, and entertainment beside Regent's Canal. - Credit: Timothy Soar

Last year Camden market went through a major rebrand. Allford Hall Monaghan Morris architects designed eight new buildings – set amongst the existing railway viaducts – and two refurbished buildings, including the Grade II Listed 1 Hawley Road.

They are arranged around three new public spaces and several new pedestrian routes which reconnect the site with its neighbourhood.

House in Primrose Hill

House in Primrose Hill by Jamie Fobert Architects. - Credit: Jim Stephenson

Jamie Fobert Architects transformed a private residence in Primrose Hill without compromising its Victorian exterior. They designed the kitchen, the joinery, a set of light fittings, and their dining table in black steel.

New building elements were built using water-struck and coal-fired bricks made in Denmark. - Credit: Jim Stephenson

Belle Vue Senior Residence

Belle Vue Senior Residence in Hampstead was designed by Morris+Company architects. - Credit: Jack Hobhouse

Belle Vue is a residence and community for over-60s in Hampstead that reimagines retirement. The complex includes a library, gym, pool, sauna, communal lounges, activity rooms and a restaurant and cafe that is also open to the wider community.