Where in north London to watch the Queen's funeral on Monday

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown placed on top, lays on the catafalque in Westminster Hall, London, where it will lie in state ahead of her funeral on Monday. Picture date: Wednesday September 14, 2022. - Credit: PA

The Queen's funeral on Monday, September 19 is a bank holiday with schools and many businesses closed.

The 11am service in Westminster Abbey will be televised, and for those who wish to watch it in a communal space, some venues are screening the event live.

Highgate Society

The Highgate Society is opening its hall at 10A South Grove from 10am to 1pm on September 19 for members and non-members to share in a viewing of the funeral. Seating will be on a first come, first served basis.

Pubs

At Brendan The Navigator in Highgate Hill they are opening early at 10.45am "to facilitate any of you who wish to gather together to observe the State Funeral of Her Majesty the Queen and celebrate her life." Light breakfasty nibbles and a lunchtime bar menu will be served. https://www.facebook.com/Brendanthenavigator90/

Vue Cinemas

Vue Cinemas nationwide are cancelling all films on September 19 and a select few, including the Finchley Road, O2 Centre, Westfield Stratford, and Angel Central in Islington are screening the funeral free of charge. Visit www.myvue.com/event/her-majesty-queen-elizabeth-ii-funeral

King Charles III follows the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown placed on top, is carried on a horse-drawn gun carriage of the King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery, during the ceremonial procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, London, where it will lie in state ahead of her funeral on Monday. Picture date: Wednesday September 14, 2022. - Credit: PA

