'Spine-chilling ghost story' coming to the Park Theatre

Published: 2:10 PM August 16, 2021

"Dark pasts, disturbing truths and unforgettable terrors" are at the centre of a ghost story coming to the Park Theatre this summer.

When Darkness Falls opens at the Finsbury Park venue on August 18, running until September 4.

It features effects by one of the team behind Harry Potter and The Cursed Child.

Written by James Milton and Paul Morrissey, the play is set on Guernsey, where teacher John Blondel runs the island’s only historical society. As part of the society’s weekly vlog, a young writer who has been researching the island’s mysterious and frightening folklore, has been invited to give a talk. As his seemingly innocent stories unfold – many based on true events – it isn’t long before they reveal disturbing truths and unforgettable terrors.

Returning to the theatre after playing the Prime Minister in the sell-out run of The Last Temptation of Boris Johnson, Will Barton stars as John Blondel and Alex Phelps is The Speaker.

The production is directed by Paul Morrissey and will follow its London run with a tour to Theatre Royal Winchester, MAST Mayflower Studios in Southampton, and the Yvonne Arnaud Theatre in Guildford.

Will Barton’s theatre credits include The Libertine (Theatre Royal Haymarket) and Toast (Park Theatre and New York). He also played Boris Johnson in the 2017 BBC 2 drama Theresa V Boris, and other television includes A Confession, Vanity Fair and two series of How Do You Want Me?.

Alex Phelps’s theatre work includes Sir Andrew Aguecheek in Twelfth Night and Reynaldo/Priest in Hamlet (both Shakespeare's Rose Theatre), as well as acting as the understudy for the lead.

The illusions in When Darkness Falls are designed by John Bulleid, an Associate of the Inner Magic Circle with Silver Star, whose other theatre credits include Harry Potter and The Cursed Child at the Palace Theatre; the National Theatre's The Ocean At The End Of The Lane; and The Prince of Egypt at the Dominion Theatre.

The show's website is whendarknessfalls.co.uk. Tickets are available from the venue box office at www.parktheatre.co.uk or on 020 7870 6876.