5 things to do in north London this weekend
After the festive season and New Year's Eve, many people have taken time to relax and get back into the swing of work and school.
One week into 2022, it's time to enjoy events across north London, from a flea market to roller-skating for the whole family.
Here is a list of things to do in Hackney, Islington, Brent, Haringey and Camden on Saturday, January 8 and Sunday, January 9.
The Big London Flea, Hackney
When: Sunday, January 9, 11am to 5pm
Where: EartH, 13 Stoke Newington Road, N16 8BH
This dog-friendly market is back, with vintage treasures on offer. Rummage for bargains and refresh your home with unique finds at The Big London Flea.
Expect to find furniture, records, lamps & lighting, electricals, homewares, factory décor, prints, maps, and more. Entry is £1.
Spanish Classes, Islington
When: Saturday, January 8, from 10am to 11.30am
Where: The Impact Hub, 27 Dingley Place, EC1V 8BR
Is your new year's resolution to learn a new language? These walking Spanish conversation classes could be a great way to reach your goal.
For £20 per session you can walk through north London's green spaces practicing Spanish with small classes of 10 to 12 people.
Book your place at bit.ly/3HGVPCz.
Stand-Up Comedy, Camden
When: Sunday, January 9, 8pm
Where: Camden Head, 100 Camden High Street, NW1 0LU
Fancy a laugh? Head down to the Camden Comedy Club on Sunday evening to see comedians unwrap their new jokes.
For £5, you can enjoy an evening of fresh comedy with comedians including Rick Kiesewetter, Richard and Greta (Nina Conti and Shenoah Allen), Adam Morrison-Jones and Katharyn Henson.
Tickets are available at bit.ly/3HGVPCz.
Farmers' Market, Brent
When: Sunday, January 9, 10am to 2pm
Where: Salusbury Primary School, Salusbury Road, NW6 6RG
Queen's Park's much-loved farmer's market is returning this weekend after the Christmas break.
The range of stalls includes free range and organic poultry and meat, organic and biodynamic vegetables, eggs, juice, seasonal vegetables and fruit.
Family Roller-Skating, Haringey
When: Saturday, January 8 from 3pm to 5.30pm.
Where: Roller Nation, 117 Bruce Grove, N17 6UR
The Roller Nation family skate jam is the perfect activity to keep children aged five to 14 entertained.
Skate along to pop music at this Tottenham venue for £11 per person. Groups must be accompanied by an adult.
Tickets are available at bit.ly/3zAvweh.