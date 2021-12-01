Things to do in north London: panto shopping, bar boot sales and more
There's plenty of top-class events and markets to sink your teeth into this weekend in Hackney, Islington, Brent, Hampstead and Highgate.
From panto performances while shopping to bar boot sale raves, below are some great ways to spend your weekend.
Classic Pantomime Performances, Wembley
Where: London Designer Outlet (LDO) in Wembley Park
When: Shows will run from December 2-23, Thursday to Sunday, every hour from 1-7pm and on December 24 from 10am-4pm
London Designer Outlet will be hosting free performances of panto classics for shoppers of all ages this weekend, and throughout the festive season.
Actors and performers, including drag act Copper Topp who star in Gala Bingo's "Ice Queen" TV ad, will bring holiday cheer to the outlet.
Shaun's Bar Boot Sale Fundraiser, Hackney
Where: Kraft Dalston, Kingsland Locke
When: Saturday December 4 / 12-5pm
The Bar Boot Sale's afternoon event will feature an expansive second-hand market, raffle, DJs and drinks.
Billed as "upgrading vintage shopping from the car to the bar", the market promises premium recycled fashion, collectible art and music.
Visitors are invited to "rummage, raffle and rave" with entry costing £1.
First launched in the noughties by a collective of friends from across the creative industries, the Bar Boot Sale has been revived to raise funds for the organisers' friend, Shaun Roberts, who needs life extending cancer treatment.
The Bar Boot Sale follows a fundraiser at Shaun’s beloved Fabric where he worked for many years as promoter.
During the afternoon, there’ll be an opportunity to enter an All-Star Bar Boot Sale Raffle with prizes from artists and luxury brands.
Prizes include a stay at Locke aparthotels, art from James Joyce and Jon Cooke, a £300 voucher from facial aestheticist Dr Rhys and fashion prizes from Jack Irving.
To support Shaun's fundraiser visit gofundme.com/f/help-shaun-fund-life-extending-cancer-treatment
Nirvana Tribute Gig, Islington
Where: O2 Academy Islington, Parkfield Street
When: Saturday December 4 / 6pm
Grunge fans in north London can relive Nirvana's greatest hits if they bag tickets to tribute band Nirvana UK's upcoming gig this weekend.
The three piece from Birmingham have been hailed by Total Guitar as the best Nirvana tribute they have heard in years.
Tickets cost £17.45
Find out more at academymusicgroup.com/o2academyislington/events/1343454/nirvana-uk-tribute-tickets
'Constable's Hampstead' Walk & Talk & Art History guided tour
Where: Hampstead Heath and surrounding areas
When: Sunday December 5 (other dates available)
A guided tour with art historian and critic Estelle Lovatt.
Estelle will walk through 18th century landscape painter John Constable's masterpieces to compliment the Royal Academy's Late Constable exhibition which runs until February 13, 2022.
People are invited to follow in the Romantic painter's footsteps, 250 years ago, to see the houses where he lived, worked and painted in Hampstead.
Estelle brings a portfolio of images of Constable's paintings on the tour, to show where he painted them from and to give those interested a chance to sketch where the painter once sketched.
Tickets start at £15.
To buy tickets visit eventbrite.com/e/walk-constables-hampstead-london-walk-talk-art-art-history-guided-tour-registration-206688439687
Highgate International Chamber Music Festival (HICMF) 2021
Where: St Anne's Church, Highgate West Hill, N6 6AP
When: Saturday December 4 / 2-3.15pm (approx)
The music event will bring together world class musicians for a celebration of chamber music.
Musicians featured at the concert include Natalie Klouda, Alexandra Raikhlina, Alexandros Koustas, Robert Cohen, Alina Ibragimova, Benjamin Roskams, Ashok Klouda and Wu Qian.
To book, visit ticketsource.co.uk/whats-on/highgate-west-hill/st-annes-church-highgate-west-hill-london