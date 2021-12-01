Panto performances, car boot sale raves, Nirvana tributes and more this weekend (December 4-5) in north London. - Credit: Michael Wharley

There's plenty of top-class events and markets to sink your teeth into this weekend in Hackney, Islington, Brent, Hampstead and Highgate.

From panto performances while shopping to bar boot sale raves, below are some great ways to spend your weekend.

Classic Pantomime Performances, Wembley

Where: London Designer Outlet (LDO) in Wembley Park

When: Shows will run from December 2-23, Thursday to Sunday, every hour from 1-7pm and on December 24 from 10am-4pm

London Designer Outlet will be hosting free performances of panto classics for shoppers of all ages this weekend, and throughout the festive season.

Actors and performers, including drag act Copper Topp who star in Gala Bingo's "Ice Queen" TV ad, will bring holiday cheer to the outlet.

Shaun's Bar Boot Sale Fundraiser, Hackney

Where: Kraft Dalston, Kingsland Locke

When: Saturday December 4 / 12-5pm

The Bar Boot Sale's afternoon event will feature an expansive second-hand market, raffle, DJs and drinks.

Billed as "upgrading vintage shopping from the car to the bar", the market promises premium recycled fashion, collectible art and music.

Visitors are invited to "rummage, raffle and rave" with entry costing £1.

First launched in the noughties by a collective of friends from across the creative industries, the Bar Boot Sale has been revived to raise funds for the organisers' friend, Shaun Roberts, who needs life extending cancer treatment.

The Bar Boot Sale follows a fundraiser at Shaun’s beloved Fabric where he worked for many years as promoter.

During the afternoon, there’ll be an opportunity to enter an All-Star Bar Boot Sale Raffle with prizes from artists and luxury brands.

Prizes include a stay at Locke aparthotels, art from James Joyce and Jon Cooke, a £300 voucher from facial aestheticist Dr Rhys and fashion prizes from Jack Irving.

To support Shaun's fundraiser visit gofundme.com/f/help-shaun-fund-life-extending-cancer-treatment

Nirvana Tribute Gig, Islington

Where: O2 Academy Islington, Parkfield Street

When: Saturday December 4 / 6pm

Grunge fans in north London can relive Nirvana's greatest hits if they bag tickets to tribute band Nirvana UK's upcoming gig this weekend.

The three piece from Birmingham have been hailed by Total Guitar as the best Nirvana tribute they have heard in years.

Tickets cost £17.45

Find out more at academymusicgroup.com/o2academyislington/events/1343454/nirvana-uk-tribute-tickets

'Constable's Hampstead' Walk & Talk & Art History guided tour

Where: Hampstead Heath and surrounding areas

When: Sunday December 5 (other dates available)

A guided tour with art historian and critic Estelle Lovatt.

Estelle will walk through 18th century landscape painter John Constable's masterpieces to compliment the Royal Academy's Late Constable exhibition which runs until February 13, 2022.

People are invited to follow in the Romantic painter's footsteps, 250 years ago, to see the houses where he lived, worked and painted in Hampstead.

Estelle brings a portfolio of images of Constable's paintings on the tour, to show where he painted them from and to give those interested a chance to sketch where the painter once sketched.

Tickets start at £15.

To buy tickets visit eventbrite.com/e/walk-constables-hampstead-london-walk-talk-art-art-history-guided-tour-registration-206688439687

Highgate International Chamber Music Festival (HICMF) 2021

Where: St Anne's Church, Highgate West Hill, N6 6AP

When: Saturday December 4 / 2-3.15pm (approx)

The music event will bring together world class musicians for a celebration of chamber music.

Musicians featured at the concert include Natalie Klouda, Alexandra Raikhlina, Alexandros Koustas, Robert Cohen, Alina Ibragimova, Benjamin Roskams, Ashok Klouda and Wu Qian.

To book, visit ticketsource.co.uk/whats-on/highgate-west-hill/st-annes-church-highgate-west-hill-london