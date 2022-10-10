Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
West Hampstead windows showcase local art talent

Author Picture Icon

Bridget Galton

Published: 3:24 PM October 10, 2022
Beech Tree Hampstead Heath

Beech tree West Heath Hampstead by Peter Coles will be at West End Lane Books during the West Hampstead and Fortune Green art trail - Credit: Peter R Coles

Paintings, photography, mosaics, illustrations, sculpture - and quilts - go on show in windows around West Hampstead as part of an art trail.

The Community association for West Hampstead has organised the event with 56 amateur and established artists displaying work in their windows, or nearby shops, cafes and public buildings.

Hampstead Dry Cleaners in Fortune Green Road hosts Clare Papa's paintings, while David Cheeseman exhibits at Alison Davidson's opticians in Mill Lane, and the Fire Station in West End Lane showcases Sabine Theole's photography.

Anthony F by Andrea Morreau

Anthony F, 2021 by Andrea Morreau will be at Insight Opticians. Andrea is the main art tutor for the Community Association for West Hampstead - Credit: Courtesy of the artist

West End Lane Books and several estate agents also take part in the trail from October 15-23.

CAWH chair Pauline Cheeseman, said the support of local businesses meant artists without a suitable window could still take part: “This is a marvellous event that showcases the large range of local artistic talent. We hope everyone will enjoy the art exhibits as they explore the streets of West Hampstead.”

West End Lane Bookshop outside. Picture: Polly Hancock

West End Lane Books is taking part in the windows art trail around West Hampstead - Credit: Archant

Download the West Hampstead and Fortune Green Picture Windows Art Trail map at f9f319_37a9f8c7c34546cd9128687605a0e7b5.pdf (cawh.org.uk) or collect one from West Hampstead library and participating businesses.

