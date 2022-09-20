'Magical' Well Walk Theatre to open next Spring

The creative team behind the Well Walk Puppet Theatre from left Dylan McNeil, Zina Drouche and Marina Turmo. Picture: Polly Hancock - Credit: Polly Hancock

The former Well Walk Pottery is being transformed into a 50-seat puppet theatre and magical corner shop selling books, vintage toys, and tea.

Work is under way behind the decorated hoardings of the Well Walk Theatre, which is due to open in Spring 2023 following delays due to Covid.

Owners and Hampstead locals Dylan McNeil and Zina Drouche have taken inspiration from the building's Victorian origins for the design.

"We've told them to create a look that feels like it's always been there, you step in and you are back in 1895," said McNeil, an Anglo-French filmmaker.

"We want the feeling of nostalgia, of opening a little world full of magical things, with nooks for children to play and curtains to bring the feeling of theatre."

Zina Drouche with a prop for their show Cabaret of the Moon outside the Well Walk Theatre at the corner of Gayton Road and Willow Road - Credit: Courtesy Well Walk Theatre

Visitors will enter by the bookshop where there will be readings with authors and illustrators. The shop will also sell vintage toys such as wind up cars and kaleidoscopes, and a cafe will offer coffee, tea, waffles and pancakes. In the foyer, a magical door will lead to a basement theatre.

Drouche, a Parisian costume designer turned puppeteer, added: "I grew up in Montmartre and remember as a child being attracted by the antique and artisanal shops. I had a dream about a little shop with books and toys and a puppet booth in the back room – the pottery was the perfect location. It's a lovely atmospheric corner shop that is unique in Hampstead."

The pair bought the site after previous owner Christopher Magarshack's death in 2018. A failed bid by conservation groups to list the shop as an asset of community value had left some fearing it would be turned into flats, but McNeil says Hampstead locals have been "very supportive of our project".

"After Covid it certainly took longer than expected but it allowed us to really think the project through and it has grown a lot. It was a grocery shop for 60 years, then from 1957 a pottery, now we are opening a new chapter which we hope will last another 60 years."

Zina Drouche performing one of their puppet shows Cabaret of the Moon - Credit: Courtesy of Well Walk Theatre

Devised with creative director Marina Turmo, the theatre programme will include magic and puppet shows, screenings of silent movies and rare animations, and after school workshops in puppet and costume making, crystal ball readings, and "showing them behind the scenes how to create a show from zero".

Turmo and Drouche performed puppet shows including Cabaret of the Moon at local street festivals and in front gardens during lockdown.

"When we moved to London I spent a lot of time looking for activities for our two children, we went to Jacksons Lane and Little Angel Theatre," said Drouche. "Then for my daughter's fourth birthday I created a story about a little character who comes to Paris from London to meet the Queen, everyone loved it and I really enjoyed it.

"It's very interesting to find different voices and give life to this small bit of wood in your hand, which can make people laugh and cry. The things you can do with puppets – it's amazing."

Owner Zina Drouche and Well Walk Theatre creative director Marina Turmo holding the poster for their show Cabaret of the Moon in front of their mobile puppet theatre - Credit: Courtesy of Well Walk Theatre

The story was inspired by Guignol – France's answer to Mr Punch – and Drouche and Turmo's shows often have a Gallic influence.

McNeil chips in: "The character is very irreverent and satirical so although it's aimed at children there are different layers that adults can enjoy."

Drouche wants the theatre to be a hub for creativity.

"We want to create special events for the neighbourhood, mostly for children, but also a really nice family space with a little cafe where parents can meet, have a tea and read a book while their children see a show downstairs."

Follow Well Walk Theatre on Instagram or Facebook.