Women and non-binary artists raise funds for health charity

Flower Boy by Faye Wei Wei chalk pastel on paper is one of the artworks in the Wave exhibition in aid of Women + Health - Credit: © the artist, courtesy of Cob Gallery

A summer exhibition of work by women and non-binary artists will raise funds for Camden-based charity Women + Health.

Wave brings together established and emerging artists at Camden Town's Cob gallery including Shadi Al-Atallah, Rafaela de Ascanio, Eileen Cooper, Gaia Fugazza, Natalia Gonzalez Martin, Marcelle Hanselaar, Anna Kenneally, Rachel Kneebone, Robyn Litchfield, Candida Powell-Williams, Faye Wei Wei and Alison Wilding.

Natalia Gonzalez Martin, A Thread of Vital Life - Credit: Damian Griffiths/ courtesy of Hannah Barry Gallery

The gallery has waived its commission, and many of the works have been donated by the artists, meaning 100 percent of sales will go to the charity, which offers counselling and holistic therapies to vulnerable women including survivors of domestic violence and rape.

Gemma Tighe, director of Women + Health based in Carol Street, said: “I’m thrilled so many women artists have contributed work to support our organisation, which like many small charities, has been hit hard by the financial challenges brought about by Covid-19. Each piece of art purchased helps a woman receive support.”

Rachel Kneebone sculpture Knot, Porcelain - Credit: David Bebber/courtesy White Cube

Victoria Williams, director of Cob, said: “We’re proud to exhibit such a wonderful range of artists in support of Women + Health, a charity essential to the local community. That we can do something with impact during these uncertain times is uplifting, and it has been gratifying to work with our neighbouring organisations – we’re grateful to all the artists involved, Women + Health and Elizabeth Neilson for their contributions and support.”

Women + Health ambassador Elizabeth Neilson - who is also director of the Zabludowicz Collection based in Prince of Wales Road, Kentish Town - said: “Everyone needs someone to care for them and Women + Health have been providing much needed holistic health support to women in Camden for over 30 years. Often this work and these women are invisible. Through this selling exhibition we hope that these generous artists and the patrons that buy the works will raise much needed funds for the organisation. We want to show these women and others like them that we see them, and that we care.”

Wave runs at Cob Gallery, 205 Royal College Street, NW1 Thursday – Saturday 12-6pm from August 5-14. www.cobgallery.com/