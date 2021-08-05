Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Highgate drummer set for Waterlow Park 'pop-up prom'

Sam Volpe

Published: 3:57 PM August 5, 2021   
The Sunny Steel Band in action - the guys play Waterlow Park on August 8

The Sunny Steel Band in action - the guys play Waterlow Park on August 8 - Credit: Sunny Steel Band

A musician who went to St Michael's Primary is taking to the stage on Sunday at the second "pop-up prom" in Waterlow Park. 

Thomas Alleyne, who leads the Sunny Steel Band, will be performing just moments from where he went to school – and where his mum Mrs Sinclair was a teacher.

Sunny Steel Band also features Sam and Adam Ouissellat. The band aim to bring an "authentic Calypso sound" to north London.

On Sunday (August 1), the first pop-up prom, held by the Friends of Waterlow Park, featured the Tailleferre Ensemble. 

The Tailleferre Ensemble is a trio of performers specialising in the oboe, the clarinet and the bassoon. They played pieces from classical greats like Mozart as well as more modern musicians. 

The pop-up proms continue for a total of eight weeks, with performers playing at the North Pavilion, near to the statue of Sir Sydney Waterlow. The concerts begin at 3pm on Sundays and should last around an hour and a quarter. 

