Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > Things to do

Hampstead director's short premieres at Jewish Film Festival

Author Picture Icon

Bridget Galton

Published: 11:46 AM November 8, 2021
A still from Jess Benhamou's short film Sadeh

A still from Jess Benhamou's short film Sadeh which premieres on November 14 at JW3 as part of the UK Jewish Film Festival - Credit: Cameron Axsel

A short film about a Jewish farm will premiere at JW3 as part of the UK Jewish Film Festival.

Hampstead director Jess Benhamou shot the three minute film Sadeh with a grant from the festival's documentary fund to tell an unusual story about the UK Jewish community.

Benhamou said the Kent farm, which attracts a diverse group of Jewish and non Jewish artists, environmental activists, pickers, and Orthodox families staying in its 'eco hotel,' seemed a good topic.

A still from Sadeh

A still from Sadeh - Credit: Cameron Axsel

"We wanted to move away from the idea that all Jews in the UK live in the suburbs, or would never do farming," she said.

"We think about Jewish film characters as funny or neurotic, but this was a step away to something more meditative."

Sadeh

A still from Sadeh - Credit: Cameron Axsel

You may also want to watch:

Sadeh focuses on Felix, a queer climate activist who lives on the farm.

"We went for a recce and it was a glorious stress free day of filming and conducting interviews in the sunshine. Felix was incredibly eloquent and someone new to the farm. In the edit we carved out a focal point about the ancient agricultural Jewish law of 'Shmita,' that every seven years you have to leave the land fallow. It resonated with things people have been thinking about during the pandemic, like the need for rest."

Most Read

  1. 1 Victim of fatal stabbing at Bow Lock named by police
  2. 2 Where to watch fireworks in North London this weekend
  3. 3 Kentish Town man convicted of attempted rape of housemate
  1. 4 'Bedrock of Weston Park': Londis owner retires after 40 years
  2. 5 Meet the Highgate jeweller defying gender norms with her rings
  3. 6 'Patrols stepped up' amid spate of phone thefts in Belsize Park
  4. 7 Muswell Hill eatery kicks off series of dining discoveries every Tuesday
  5. 8 Infected Blood Inquiry: 'No sign of respect for harmed or grieving'
  6. 9 Hampstead Garden Opera's Figaro 'is a cracker' ****
  7. 10 Belsize Park antisemitic graffiti: Man arrested and boy released

Many of Sadeh's community have felt disconnected to Judaism for various reasons, but found reconnection to their heritage and religion through nature. As a documentary maker more used to "darker subjects" such as crime and investigative reporting, Benhamou says: "This is lighter than my usual remit but a nice change. Like many people I spent more time outdoors during the pandemic appreciating nature."

She adds: "It's clearly important right now to be telling different stories about the UK Jewish community, and nurturing film makers early in their careers. There is a hesitation sometimes in telling Jewish stories. Some I know said they were afraid to apply (to the fund) because anything that is Jewish suddenly feels very political. But it's important to change how people think about the Jewish community."

Sadeh director Hampstead-based Jess Benhamou

Sadeh director Hampstead-based Jess Benhamou - Credit: Brittany Ashworth

"It's been a process for me to start telling Jewish stories. I've been reluctant, but I'm happier now to embrace it. Nobody wants to be boxed in, but I've realised whether or not you want to be considered as just a person, people are going to make assumptions about who you are anyway."

UK Jewish Film Festival runs until November 14.

Film
Hampstead News
North London News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

canons

London Fire Brigade

Crouch End fire damages fish shop

Sally Patterson and Chantelle Billson

Logo Icon
Flipped car found

Updated

Woman injured as car flips opposite Maynard Arms in Crouch End

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
The Bryan family say they have lived through "constant" disruption

Planning and Development

Family on 'horrendous' toll of living above building site for two years

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon
cash machine

Alexandra Palace | Updated

Men steal almost £50k from Alexandra Palace cash machines in 2am raid

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon