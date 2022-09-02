New Highgate ceramics studio 'like gym membership for potters'

Turning Earth's Highgate studios open to members on September 13 with a public open weekend on October 15 and 16 - Credit: Courtesy of Turning Earth

A new pottery studio on the edge of Queen's Wood will offer open access membership and courses for budding ceramicists.

The 'makerspace' at Woodside Works off Muswell Hill Road is Turning Earth's sixth studio site - with others in Hoxton, Leyton and Tottenham.

Co-founder Tallie Maughan described it as "like a gym membership for potters" offering flexible access so they can fit their creativity around work and other commitments.

The spacious industrial building has been adapted to house kilns and potter's wheels - Credit: Courtesy of Turning Earth

With the Turning Earth team taking care of firing, maintaining kilns, mixing glazes, and sourcing clay, they aim to "blur the lines" between hobbyists and professionals, empowering people to practice potting in earnest and make crafting as normal as yoga studios and gyms.

Tallie and brother Lewis were born in Crouch End, she attended Highgate Wood and Fortismere School, and laughs that their mother "used to take us to pottery classes which she put on on Saturday mornings."

"She made us do it, but later, when I was working in corporate responsibility, I started a pottery class at Hackney Community College which was a profound experience. I really got the bug."

Looking for a studio while living in the US, Tallie realised there were many more facilities than back home, including open house studios where potters could come and go, but get "really serious" if they wanted.

"They didn't have the separation we have between hobbyists and professionals," she says.

"Here it's only possible to do pottery at community colleges two hours a week, with someone else handling your work. We realised there was a lot of demand and long waiting lists for courses."

Since Crowdfunding their first venture in 2013, Turning Earth has grown to have 1,000 members using their studios every month, ranging from Turner Prizewinning painters to hobbyists who may have done a beginner's course but want to develop.

"We were the first to do it on this scale. We are open 66 hours a week. Having a local studio where you can come and go has meant so many members have become professional artists just by using Turning Earth over the last nine years."

Musing on the growing popularity for pottery, she says "it's the new mindfulness that absorbs your attention and creates calm".

"I found that my personal happiness increased in relationship to how much time I spent doing it. Our lives have become very digital, we have constant stress from our phones, but you can't physically hold a phone while you are using a wheel. It makes you disconnect from the stress of modern living."

She also believes that handling and moulding earth fulfils a "primal desire", and that making things is "a vital form of self expression".

The new studio is located in a former garden design business in Woodside Works a few minutes from Highgate Station and Queen's Wood - Credit: Courtesy of Turning Earth

Turning Earth Crowdfunded their £100,000 target for the Highgate studio by pre-selling courses and memberships. They then applied for planning permission for the building, which previously housed a garden design company.

"It's such a beautiful old industrial building that was going to be a delivery depot for fast grocery deliveries or converted to residential, but we believed it should keep an industrial use," said Tallie, who lived on Priory Road as a child and later moved to Rokesley Avenue.

"One of my earliest memories is of playing in these woods - now my son goes to forest school every week," says the Tottenham resident.

She and Lewis are delighted to be bringing "our little bit of hip East London" to Highgate.

"We have been associated with gentrification but this is the first time we've brought Turning Earth to somewhere like Highgate and there's been so much interest from people who really want to do it. It's the next milestone on our journey to enable everyone to experience the joy of making things with clay and build creativity into their lives."

Covering techniques such as hand building and throwing on the wheel, Turning Earth's weekly general classes are suitable for beginners and more experienced makers, while specialist classes focus on making bowls tiles or planters.

One of Turning Earth's popular Maker Markets where members sell their work - Credit: Courtesy of Turning Earth

The Highgate space opens to members on September 13 with a public launch on October 15 and 16 with one of their popular 'Maker Markets' where around 100 ceramicists sell their work in a festival atmosphere with street food and music. https://www.turningearth.org/



















