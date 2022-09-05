'Circus' of Trump's presidency explored with surreal artworks and music

Trump L'Oeil premiered Off Broadway in New York in September 2021 at a venue around the corner from Trump Tower - Credit: Daniel Rader

A tongue in cheek musical, charting the surreal "circus" of Donald Trump's presidency through optical illusion artworks, premieres in Highgate after a New York run.

Trump L'Oeil kicks off in 2016 as the 45th President is marched through a series of surrealist art landscapes. The unique mix of art and politics follows his ascent to power, as the world flips on its head - with Escher's stairwell, Magritte's apples and Dali's melting clocks mirroring the bizarre world of the White House.

Charlotte Barnes as Ivanka and Kyle Copeland as Banon in rehearsals for Trump L'Oeil Upstairs at the Gatehouse - Credit: Nick Brittain

Written by Henry Parkman Biggs, the "cheeky and challenging" romp blends cabaret, theatre and circus, and takes inspiration from a wide range of musical genres - from bubblegum pop to rap.

The songs are performed against a backdrop of spectacular trompe l'oeil illusions, and like the surrealist paintings they draw upon, contain hidden messages. Numbers, which poke fun at both sides of the political divide, include 'Marvelous Me,' 'They'll Never Get Me,' and 'Putin on the Ritz' - a double act between the Russian President and Trump based on the Irving Berlin classic.

The original Off Broadway production of Trump L'Oeil - Credit: Daniel Rader

Trump L'Oeil had its world premiere last September at an Off Broadway around the corner from Trump Tower, and opens in Highgate with a cast, including Vivek Sharma as Donald Trump and Charlotte Barnes as Ivanka.

Vivek Sharma plays Donald Trump in Trump L'Oeil - Credit: Nick Brittain

“For people in the English-speaking world, especially outside the US, the Trump administration was one of the most horrifically surreal periods in modern political history," said Director Oli Savage. "The scars from that period are far from healed, but nothing heals like laughter. With this show, we’re taking a blend of satire, drag, circus, cabaret, with a healthy dollop of surrealist art to show just how crazy that period was. But more than that, we’re trying to have fun, and by taking the mickey out of a very dark time, create a sense of joy, amusement, and hope.”

“After six years of developing Trump L'Oeil, I am thrilled to see this spectacular vision for the show in its London debut," added Parkman Biggs. "The exemplary energy of Oli Savage, Mark Crossland's crafting a coherent musical whole, and Blair Anderson's thoughtful and creative choreography, have all added immeasurably. They are all absolute stars in their own right, and I have also been grateful for their engagement in exploring the idea of "trompe l'oeil" and how that might manifest in their respective spaces."

Trump L'Oeil the Musical runs Upstairs at The Gatehouse Theatre from September 7 until October 2. https://upstairsatthegatehouse.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows/1173630708/events/428504280