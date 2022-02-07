Pirate panto sails families off to Treasure Island at half term

(left-right) Mark Sampson-Vincent as Ma Hawkins, Lucas Farrer as Jim Hawkins and Andy Farrer as Long John Silver in Garden Suburb Theatre's Treasure Island at King Alfred Phoenix Theatre, Golders Green. - Credit: Courtesy of Garden Suburb Theatre

Peg legs, pirates and pieces of eight will be gracing the stage of the King Alfred Phoenix Theatre next week – along with lashings of audience participation.

Garden Suburb Theatre stages its new musical take on Treasure Island "aimed squarely at family audiences and played for laughs", over half term. Directors promise "all the traditional pantomime ingredients" of music, dancing, jokes, audience shout outs, and no fewer than eight costume changes for Mark Sampson-Vincent's dame.

The amateur theatre company's well seasoned pantomime team include writer Dave Barron, director Mary Musker, musical director Stiofan Lanigan O'Keeffe, and choreographer Emma Pleass.

Musker defended staging the usually festive entertainment in February.

“A panto is forever, not just for Christmas," he said. "After a long, cold winter and a long, hard lockdown, families need something full of sound and music, signifying nothing, but making you laugh a lot. That’s what we aim to give them this half term.”

Treasure Island runs at King Alfred Phoenix Theatre, North End Road at 7.30 pm on February 17, 18 and 19 and at 3 pm on February 19 and 20 February. Tickets at www.gardensuburbtheatre.org.uk/