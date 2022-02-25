Five gigs to look ahead to at the Jazz Cafe

From Amy Winehouse to Adele and Bobby Womack, Camden's Jazz Cafe has seen some of music's biggest names come through its doors during its 32 year history.

Forced to close during the pandemic, loyal fans supported the iconic venue during the lean times with Crowdfunder donations and voucher purchases. And since it reopened they've been rewarded with a stellar line up of exciting artists. We look ahead to the best spring gigs.

Fernando Rosa, February 28 to March 2

The Brazilian bass sensation plays his first UK shows with three sold-out nights at the Jazz Cafe. Born and raised in the suburbs of São Paulo, Rosa learned to play at the age of eight and began his professional career at 14. During lockdown he gained a huge social media following with his bass covers and now launches his new Project Alive, playing his own versions of hit songs alongside a trio including Jamiroquai drummer Derrick McKenzie. Every show is different so be prepared for anything from Michael Jackson covers to Rush. He plays what he feels like on the night and that’s what makes his gigs exciting.

Liv Warfield, March 19

An acclaimed soul and R&B singer with a powerful stage presence, Warfield has worked with some of the biggest names in the business from Prince to Lionel Richie and Cyndi Lauper. Following the release of her debut album, Embrace Me, she was hired as a backing vocalist for Prince’s New Power Generation band and went on to tour with him from 2009 to 2012. When she went solo, Prince mentored her and produced her second studio album, The Unexpected. She also features on Prince's 2021 release, Welcome 2 America, and the latest Nancy Wilson studio album You and Me.

Theophilus London, March 28-29

The Trinidadian-US rapper and singer plays two intimate shows at the Jazz Cafe as part of his Bebey It’s Never Too Late tour. He burst onto the scene over a decade ago and has gone on to collaborate with some of the biggest names in the industry from A$AP Rocky to Tame Impala and Kanye West. Following on from his acclaimed 2020 album Bebey, Theo has announced his latest album will drop later this year. Don’t miss your chance to catch this rare intimate show from one of the most exciting acts in the genre.

Omar + QCBA's Live AT the Jazz Cafe album launch, March 31

To celebrate the release of their latest album, the band will be taking their show back to the venue where it was recorded in May 2021 - one of the first major concerts following the relaxation of Covid restrictions. Fronted by UK soul legend Omar Lyefook, who has collaborated with the likes of Stevie Wonder and Erykah Badu Badu, QCBA is the brainchild of Quentin Collins (trumpet) and Brandon Allen (sax), a quartet influenced by the great Blue Note era of the 1960s.

Sister Nancy, May 31

The “dominating female voice for over two decades”, Sister Nancy graces the Jazz Cafe stage for one night with her band Legal Shot Sound. The first female dancehall DJ within the male-dominated scene, she is best known for her 1982 hit Bam Bam among the most sampled and remixed reggae tracks of all time by the likes of Jay-Z, Kanye West and Lauryn Hill. The Jamaican singer always manages to bring good vibes and energy to the crowd so don't miss the chance to catch her live in London.

