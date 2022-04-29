Tomb Raider Live: channel your inner Lara Croft

Review

The new Tomb Raider live experience has opened in the heart of Stables Market.

Deep in the basement of the atrium building, teams of six players journey from an icy cabin in Finland, to the jungles of Costa Rica in search of powerful ancient orbs.

You don't need to be well versed in the computer game to play, but you do need a sturdy pair of shoes to navigate the active elements of the course. As you would expect from athletic archaeologist Lara Croft, there's a zip slide, netting, a leap of faith and a nightmarish crawl through the entrance of an ancient tomb.

Tomb Raider Live Experience is at Stables Market Camden - Credit: JHORDLE/ INhouse images

The backstory is that we are Lara's UCL research students, assigned to find the relics while being pursued by a rival archaeologist who wants them for his own evil ends.

The puzzles themselves are more practical problem solving than mentally taxing – the same folk behind this new attraction are responsible for the Crystal Maze Live experience in central London.

But while there are characters in the cabin/ship/cave to guide you, we weren't always given enough time to work them out.

That's not just sour grapes because we got fewer than half the available relics. There's a fine line between funnelling the next team through, and giving players the Escape Room satisfaction of cracking a code or collecting clues. That could do with a tweak, as could the ranty script for the slightly underwhelming ending.

But as an interactive experience for a team of friends or work colleagues, it's pretty good fun. Characters on the course play their parts with zeal, the physical challenges are pitched just right to unlock your inner Lara Croft, and you can enjoy a well-deserved cocktail in the bar afterwards – themed around the adventure locations. I recommend the Pisco Sour.

Visit www.tombraiderlive.co.uk