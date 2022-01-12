There are many activities to keep the whole family entertained this weekend in north London - Credit: PA

The days are chilly, vegan options are popping up left, right and centre and a remarkable number of people have stopped drinking.

It can only mean one thing - January is well and truly underway.

There is plenty going on in north London this weekend - January 15 and 16 - from a brand-new Hackney fish market to a music class for toddlers and babies.

Guided Cemetery Walks, Willesden

Where: Willesden Jewish Cemetery, Beaconsfield Road, NW10 2JE

When: Sunday, January 16 - 11am

The House of Life is a new visitor experience at Willesden Jewish Cemetery. Participants can join free volunteer-led tours about some of its fascinating residents.

It is where many notable people have been buried, from scientist Rosalind Franklin to Tesco founder Jack Cohen.

The tours take around 75 minutes, starting at the War Memorial.

Bookings can be made here.

Willesden Jewish Cemetery in Brent is offering free guided tours - Credit: Archant

Recharge Yoga, London Fields

Where: Meet by the basketball court, London Fields, Hackney, E8 3EU

When: Sunday, January 16 - 11am

Re-charge, re-evaluate, and run head-first into your working week. This yoga class allows you to "connect and make friends" in a beautiful setting.

Sculpt your body whilst working out your worries in a class "built to re-set a negative mindset and electrify tired muscles".

The vinyasa flow class is run by BUA Fit and costs £10.

Bookings can be made here.

Speed Dating, Shoreditch

Where: Luxe Shoreditch, 12-14 Kingsland Road, E2 8DA

When: Saturday, January 15 - 7.30pm - 10pm

Organised by DateinaDash, this event is for people aged 21-30, with a group size of around 30 people.

Participants will be provided with a name badge, scorecard and pen. Women are seated and men rotate every four minutes until everyone has met.

The company offers a 'no match guarantee', meaning guests can return for free if they don't find a match.

Tickets cost £22.25 and are available here.

Zero-Waste Fish Market, Hackney

The Sea, The Sea is holding a fish market this Saturday (January 15) in Hackney - Credit: The Sea, The Sea

Where: The Sea, The Sea Hackney, Arch 337 Acton Mews, E8 4EA

When: Saturday, January 15 - 10am - 2pm

Seafood brand The Sea, The Sea is launching a weekly zero-waste fish market this weekend.

The Chelsea fishmonger and seafood bar expanded into Hackney in August last year, where this "no-frills market" will be offering fresh fish caught earlier that day.

With the aim to run down stock to zero, all fish will be sold on a first-come-first-served basis, dictated by what’s on offer from the weekly catch and conditions at sea.

Toddlers Music Class, Primrose Hill

Where: Primrose Hill Community Library, 14 Sharples Hall St, NW1 8YN

When: Saturday, January 15 - 3.15pm - 4.15pm

The Caterpillar Music class is a fun and educational multi-sensory music and movement session for babies and toddlers.

The class includes puppets, instruments, sensory props and engaging themes to excite the little ones.

This session will be run by Clara who has worked with children all around the world. She will also be playing her ukulele during class.

For further information please contact Anita on 07968486471.