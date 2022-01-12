Things to do in north London this weekend
- Credit: PA
The days are chilly, vegan options are popping up left, right and centre and a remarkable number of people have stopped drinking.
It can only mean one thing - January is well and truly underway.
There is plenty going on in north London this weekend - January 15 and 16 - from a brand-new Hackney fish market to a music class for toddlers and babies.
Guided Cemetery Walks, Willesden
Where: Willesden Jewish Cemetery, Beaconsfield Road, NW10 2JE
When: Sunday, January 16 - 11am
The House of Life is a new visitor experience at Willesden Jewish Cemetery. Participants can join free volunteer-led tours about some of its fascinating residents.
It is where many notable people have been buried, from scientist Rosalind Franklin to Tesco founder Jack Cohen.
The tours take around 75 minutes, starting at the War Memorial.
Bookings can be made here.
Recharge Yoga, London Fields
Where: Meet by the basketball court, London Fields, Hackney, E8 3EU
When: Sunday, January 16 - 11am
Re-charge, re-evaluate, and run head-first into your working week. This yoga class allows you to "connect and make friends" in a beautiful setting.
Sculpt your body whilst working out your worries in a class "built to re-set a negative mindset and electrify tired muscles".
The vinyasa flow class is run by BUA Fit and costs £10.
Bookings can be made here.
Speed Dating, Shoreditch
Where: Luxe Shoreditch, 12-14 Kingsland Road, E2 8DA
When: Saturday, January 15 - 7.30pm - 10pm
Organised by DateinaDash, this event is for people aged 21-30, with a group size of around 30 people.
Participants will be provided with a name badge, scorecard and pen. Women are seated and men rotate every four minutes until everyone has met.
The company offers a 'no match guarantee', meaning guests can return for free if they don't find a match.
Tickets cost £22.25 and are available here.
Zero-Waste Fish Market, Hackney
Where: The Sea, The Sea Hackney, Arch 337 Acton Mews, E8 4EA
When: Saturday, January 15 - 10am - 2pm
Seafood brand The Sea, The Sea is launching a weekly zero-waste fish market this weekend.
The Chelsea fishmonger and seafood bar expanded into Hackney in August last year, where this "no-frills market" will be offering fresh fish caught earlier that day.
With the aim to run down stock to zero, all fish will be sold on a first-come-first-served basis, dictated by what’s on offer from the weekly catch and conditions at sea.
Toddlers Music Class, Primrose Hill
Where: Primrose Hill Community Library, 14 Sharples Hall St, NW1 8YN
When: Saturday, January 15 - 3.15pm - 4.15pm
The Caterpillar Music class is a fun and educational multi-sensory music and movement session for babies and toddlers.
The class includes puppets, instruments, sensory props and engaging themes to excite the little ones.
This session will be run by Clara who has worked with children all around the world. She will also be playing her ukulele during class.
For further information please contact Anita on 07968486471.