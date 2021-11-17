Get some vintage treasures at Hackney Flea Market this weekend (November 20-21) - Credit: Danny Lawson /PA

Fancy browsing hand-picked vintage products, or getting fit in a free boot camp class?

There's plenty on offer this weekend in north London, from live music in Camden to walking tours around Islington.

Flea Market, Hackney

Where: Abney Public Hall, 73A Stoke Newington Church St, London N16 0AS

When: November 20 and 21, 11am-6pm

This monthly curated vintage market returns to Stoke Newington this weekend. Featuring 30 traders selling a mix of salvaged products, this is a great opportunity to kick-start your Christmas shopping.

Get your hands furniture, records, jewellery, textiles and more. Even better, the event is wheelchair accessible and dog-friendly.

Walking Tour, Islington

Where: Kings Cross station, Euston Rd, London N1 9AL

When: November 20 and 21, 10am

Urban storyteller Evan Panagopoulos will be leading the Islington: New Towns and High Rises walking tour this weekend. Join him on a "social, political and architectural background of early 20th century London", discovering Bevin Court, Spa Green, Priory Green and more.

The tour is approximately three hours and the minimum number of tickets per booking is two.

Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/islington-new-towns-and-high-rises-an-urban-history-of-britain-tickets-131453389627?aff=ebdssbdestsearch

Yoga Workshop, Hampstead

Where: Keats House, 10 Keats Grove, London NW3 2RR

When: November 21, 10.30am

This class is for everyone, from beginners to advanced yogis, hosted in what was once the home of poet John Keats. The workshop will explore the "balance of both strength and ease", led by yoga teacher Nicole Rose. She works to help people "redefine their relationship with their body", through classes and coaching.

Tickets: https://www.momoyoga.com/nicolerosewellness/?date=2021-11-21

Try out Yoga at Keats House in Hampstead - Credit: PA

Live Music and DJ, Camden

Where: The Blues Kitchen, 111-113 Camden High St, London NW1 7JN

When: November 19, 9pm

Feel like dancing this weekend? Head down to Camden for some classic funk, soul and rock 'n' roll until 3am, brought to you by Blues Kitchen's house band and a selection of DJs.

Walk-ins are more than welcome on a first come, first served basis, with free entrance before 9pm, or book in advance.

Tickets: theblueskitchen.com/camden/event/live-music-djs-until-3am-6/

Fitness Boot Camp, Wembley

Where: Stonebridge Recreation Ground, Hillside, London, NW10 8LW

When: November 20, 10am

This free exercise class is run by fully qualified and registered coaches from Our Parks. The fitness boot camp session mixes traditional callisthenic and body weight exercises, with interval and strength training.

Tickets: https://www.brent.gov.uk/events-and-whats-on-calendar/events/bootcamp-session-by-ourparks-stonebridge-rec/

Free fitness classes are on offer this Saturday (November 20) in Brent - Credit: PA



