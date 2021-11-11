Things to do in north London this weekend

Get stuck into bottomless pie and mash this weekend at Camden's Electric Ballroom - Credit: PA

As the days get shorter, colder and drearier, there's plenty going on across north London to lift your spirits this weekend (November 13-14).

Visit the Country Life fair in Angel or Clapton's poster market to get ahead with your Christmas shopping, or dance the day away at Camden's new Hawley Wharf.

Bottomless Pie & Mash Brunch, Camden

Where: Electric Ballroom

When: Sunday, November 14

Missing your childhood favourites? Head down to Camden Town and enjoy brunch prepared by the iconic Robin’s Pie & Mash. The event includes tribute acts, DJs, dance-off competitions, bottomless booze, jellied eels eating contests, a photo booth, and more.

Tickets: https://feverup.com/m/100824

Northern Line Art Exhibition, Highgate

Where: Highgate Gallery

When: November 12-25

East Finchley Open Artists: The Northern Line showcases artists’ images relating to a station along the Northern Line of the Underground. There are interpretations of Oval, Angel, and High Barnet, and many more of familiar and less familiar tube stops.

Vintage Poster Market, Clapton

Where: MKII, 71 Powerscroft Road, London, E5 0PT

When: November 12-14

Hosted in a beautiful old dairy building, this curated pop-up will feature around ten leading poster dealers from across the UK and showcase a diverse range of graphic styles and subject matter. Find rare and iconic collector's pieces (from £200 - £2000+) and posters and ephemera starting from around £10.

Tickets: tinyurl.com/vintagepostersclapton

Whisky Walk and Tasting, Hampstead

Where: Hampstead Underground station

When: Sunday, November 14, 2.30pm

Calling all whiskey fans - the North London Whiskey Club is hosting a walk around Hampstead and whiskey tasting, which includes four samples.

Learn about whisky from an experienced host as you ramble through Hampstead Village, into the Heath and over to Highgate.

Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/november-whisky-walk-tasting-tickets-195873311347?aff=ebdssbdestsearch

Christmas Fair, Angel

Where: Business Design Centre

When: November 10-14, from 10am

The Country Living Magazine Christmas Fair is coming to Angel this weekend. Find unique gifts for friends and family, home styling advice, beautiful handmade decorations and tempting food and drink made by small artisan producers.

Tickets: https://countrylivingfairlondon.seetickets.com/timeslot/country-living-magazine-christmas-fair-london

Free DJ sets in Camden

Where: Waterside Halls West, Camden Market Hawley Wharf

When: Every Wednesday-Sunday, 1pm-7pm

Crossfade is a series of free entry DJ sessions, including Judge Jules, Jazzie B and Fat Tony, cocktails and street food. The events are hosted in Hawley Wharf, a new retail and dining space set along the banks of the Regents Canal, a few meters from Camden Lock.

The sets launched last Thursday (November 4) and run until New Year's Eve.

