Things to do in north London this weekend
- Credit: PA
As the days get shorter, colder and drearier, there's plenty going on across north London to lift your spirits this weekend (November 13-14).
Visit the Country Life fair in Angel or Clapton's poster market to get ahead with your Christmas shopping, or dance the day away at Camden's new Hawley Wharf.
Bottomless Pie & Mash Brunch, Camden
Where: Electric Ballroom
When: Sunday, November 14
You may also want to watch:
Missing your childhood favourites? Head down to Camden Town and enjoy brunch prepared by the iconic Robin’s Pie & Mash. The event includes tribute acts, DJs, dance-off competitions, bottomless booze, jellied eels eating contests, a photo booth, and more.
Tickets: https://feverup.com/m/100824
Northern Line Art Exhibition, Highgate
Most Read
- 1 Teacher struck off for drunken assault after school social
- 2 Residents win campaign to remove no right turn at top of Swain's Lane
- 3 Former Met sergeant among eight charged in bribery investigation
- 4 Camden's trans crossing causes stir over impact on disabled community
- 5 Keir Starmer visits Richard Ratcliffe on 17th day of hunger strike
- 6 Haringey Council chief executive leaves for NHS
- 7 Kentish Town man convicted of attempted rape of housemate
- 8 Home of the week: Lovely period home for sale in Crouch End has a south-facing garden
- 9 Back to the future: Vintage London bus rides in Muswell Hill
- 10 'Architectural injustice': Residents condemn plans to alter 1930s Art Deco block
Where: Highgate Gallery
When: November 12-25
East Finchley Open Artists: The Northern Line showcases artists’ images relating to a station along the Northern Line of the Underground. There are interpretations of Oval, Angel, and High Barnet, and many more of familiar and less familiar tube stops.
Vintage Poster Market, Clapton
Where: MKII, 71 Powerscroft Road, London, E5 0PT
When: November 12-14
Hosted in a beautiful old dairy building, this curated pop-up will feature around ten leading poster dealers from across the UK and showcase a diverse range of graphic styles and subject matter. Find rare and iconic collector's pieces (from £200 - £2000+) and posters and ephemera starting from around £10.
Tickets: tinyurl.com/vintagepostersclapton
Whisky Walk and Tasting, Hampstead
Where: Hampstead Underground station
When: Sunday, November 14, 2.30pm
Calling all whiskey fans - the North London Whiskey Club is hosting a walk around Hampstead and whiskey tasting, which includes four samples.
Learn about whisky from an experienced host as you ramble through Hampstead Village, into the Heath and over to Highgate.
Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/november-whisky-walk-tasting-tickets-195873311347?aff=ebdssbdestsearch
Christmas Fair, Angel
Where: Business Design Centre
When: November 10-14, from 10am
The Country Living Magazine Christmas Fair is coming to Angel this weekend. Find unique gifts for friends and family, home styling advice, beautiful handmade decorations and tempting food and drink made by small artisan producers.
Tickets: https://countrylivingfairlondon.seetickets.com/timeslot/country-living-magazine-christmas-fair-london
Free DJ sets in Camden
Where: Waterside Halls West, Camden Market Hawley Wharf
When: Every Wednesday-Sunday, 1pm-7pm
Crossfade is a series of free entry DJ sessions, including Judge Jules, Jazzie B and Fat Tony, cocktails and street food. The events are hosted in Hawley Wharf, a new retail and dining space set along the banks of the Regents Canal, a few meters from Camden Lock.
The sets launched last Thursday (November 4) and run until New Year's Eve.