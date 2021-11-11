Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > Things to do

Things to do in north London this weekend

Author Picture Icon

Sally Patterson

Published: 9:10 AM November 11, 2021
Pies are judged during the Annual British Pie Awards at St Mary's Church in Melton Mowbray, Leiceste

Get stuck into bottomless pie and mash this weekend at Camden's Electric Ballroom - Credit: PA

As the days get shorter, colder and drearier, there's plenty going on across north London to lift your spirits this weekend (November 13-14).

Visit the Country Life fair in Angel or Clapton's poster market to get ahead with your Christmas shopping, or dance the day away at Camden's new Hawley Wharf.

Bottomless Pie & Mash Brunch, Camden 

Where: Electric Ballroom  

When: Sunday, November 14 

You may also want to watch:

Missing your childhood favourites? Head down to Camden Town and enjoy brunch prepared by the iconic Robin’s Pie & Mash. The event includes tribute acts, DJs, dance-off competitions, bottomless booze, jellied eels eating contests, a photo booth, and more. 

Tickets: https://feverup.com/m/100824 

Taxi driver Josh Kelly prepares meals of traditional pie and mash for delivery from his black cab to

Get your pie and mash fix at Electric Ballroom in Camden - Credit: PA

Northern Line Art Exhibition, Highgate 

Most Read

  1. 1 Teacher struck off for drunken assault after school social
  2. 2 Residents win campaign to remove no right turn at top of Swain's Lane
  3. 3 Former Met sergeant among eight charged in bribery investigation
  1. 4 Camden's trans crossing causes stir over impact on disabled community
  2. 5 Keir Starmer visits Richard Ratcliffe on 17th day of hunger strike
  3. 6 Haringey Council chief executive leaves for NHS
  4. 7 Kentish Town man convicted of attempted rape of housemate
  5. 8 Home of the week: Lovely period home for sale in Crouch End has a south-facing garden
  6. 9 Back to the future: Vintage London bus rides in Muswell Hill
  7. 10 'Architectural injustice': Residents condemn plans to alter 1930s Art Deco block

Where: Highgate Gallery 

When: November 12-25 

East Finchley Open Artists: The Northern Line showcases artists’ images relating to a station along the Northern Line of the Underground. There are interpretations of Oval, Angel, and High Barnet, and many more of familiar and less familiar tube stops. 

File photo dated 10/09/16 of a London Underground sign against the night sky. London Underground's N

Highgate Gallery is hosting a London Underground-themed exhibition - Credit: PA

Vintage Poster Market, Clapton 

Where: MKII, 71 Powerscroft Road, London, E5 0PT 

When: November 12-14 

Hosted in a beautiful old dairy building, this curated pop-up will feature around ten leading poster dealers from across the UK and showcase a diverse range of graphic styles and subject matter. Find rare and iconic collector's pieces (from £200 - £2000+) and posters and ephemera starting from around £10. 

Tickets: tinyurl.com/vintagepostersclapton 

Saffron Garner, 25 from London, looks at the poster for the 1930's film All Quiet on the Western Fro

Head to MKII in Clapton for a vintage poster market this weekend - Credit: PA

Whisky Walk and Tasting, Hampstead 

Where: Hampstead Underground station 

When: Sunday, November 14, 2.30pm 

Calling all whiskey fans - the North London Whiskey Club is hosting a walk around Hampstead and whiskey tasting, which includes four samples.

Learn about whisky from an experienced host as you ramble through Hampstead Village, into the Heath and over to Highgate. 

Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/november-whisky-walk-tasting-tickets-195873311347?aff=ebdssbdestsearch 

Highgate No 1 Pond on Hampstead Heath, London, which has been searched by police divers in connectio

The North London Whiskey Club is hosting a walk and tasting session on Hampstead Heath - Credit: PA

Christmas Fair, Angel 

Where: Business Design Centre 

When: November 10-14, from 10am

The Country Living Magazine Christmas Fair is coming to Angel this weekend. Find unique gifts for friends and family, home styling advice, beautiful handmade decorations and tempting food and drink made by small artisan producers. 

Tickets: https://countrylivingfairlondon.seetickets.com/timeslot/country-living-magazine-christmas-fair-london 

Gareth Thomas adjust Christmas decorations at the festive market at Blair Drummond Safari Park near

Angel is hosting The Country Living Magazine Christmas Fair this weekend - Credit: PA

Free DJ sets in Camden 

Where: Waterside Halls West, Camden Market Hawley Wharf 

When: Every Wednesday-Sunday, 1pm-7pm 

Crossfade is a series of free entry DJ sessions, including Judge Jules, Jazzie B and Fat Tony, cocktails and street food. The events are hosted in Hawley Wharf, a new retail and dining space set along the banks of the Regents Canal, a few meters from Camden Lock.

The sets launched last Thursday (November 4) and run until New Year's Eve. 

Jazzie B

Jazzie B is one of several DJs hosting free sessions at Camden's Hawley Wharf - Credit: Camden Market Hawley Wharf


Days Out Guide
London Live
North London News
Camden News
Islington News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Bonfire Night fireworks at North Walsham Memorial Park. Picture: TANYA KNIGHT

Bonfire Night

Where to watch fireworks in North London this weekend 

Juliette Fevre, William Mata and Holly Chant

Logo Icon
Genevieve Schwartz

Meet the Highgate jeweller defying gender norms with her rings

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
Sonia on bike

Food and Drink

'Torture': Just Eat cycle couriers vs Highgate Hill

Herbie Russell

Logo Icon
canons

London Fire Brigade

Crouch End fire damages fish shop

Sally Patterson and Chantelle Billson

Logo Icon