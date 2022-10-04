Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > Things to do

Review

Theatre: The Crucible, intense, gripping anatomy of a conspiracy

Author Picture Icon

Bridget Galton

Published: 9:09 AM October 4, 2022
Credit: Johan Persson

Erin Doherty as Abigail Williams and cast of The Crucible at The National Theatre - Credit: Johan Persson

The Crucible

National Theatre

***

It's a testament to Arthur Miller's playwrighting craft that such a lengthy, talky play retains the power to grip.

Famously written as a metaphor for the McCarthy hearings in 50s America, this intense account of the Salem Witchcraft trials evokes a repressive theocracy in which young girls grasp their fleeing moment of power before the pillars of church and state shore up the patriarchy.

With a prologue reminding us that Salem was a fledgling colony founded on religious fundamentalism and persecution, it feels more a period piece than an urgent comment on, say, contemporary right wing politics.

Credit: Johan Persson

Brendan Cowell as John Proctor and Rachelle Diedericks as Mary Warren in The Crucible - Credit: Johan Persson

That said, it brilliantly captures the relentless unfolding of an unprovable conspiracy - how it embeds itself from pre-conceived fears, proliferates in echo chambers, produces mass hysteria, then doubles down in the face of contrary evidence.

Most Read

  1. 1 Landmark pub undergoes major refurbishment
  2. 2 Coleridge's 250th birthday marked with Highgate performances
  3. 3 Developer resubmits application to build on 1930s Art Deco block in Belsize Park
  1. 4 Jack Straw's Castle car park 'luxury' homes set to go ahead
  2. 5 Arrest made after car crashes into pond in Hampstead
  3. 6 North London is red as Arsenal batter Tottenham
  4. 7 'Not fit for purpose': Headteacher slams Ofsted's downgraded rating
  5. 8 Camden residents impacted by HS2 up for £7,100 compensation
  6. 9 Marie Lloyd: Queen of Music Hall celebrated 100 years on
  7. 10 Man 'lucky with injuries' after Hampstead Heath knife robbery

Lyndsey Turner's slow-to-start but fervent production sees choral voices rise, and rain drum down on Es Devlin's dimly lit square set, as girls - like a row of smock-wearing dolls - concoct their story to avert Puritan condemnation for illicit dancing.

Brendan Cowell's John Proctor is the reluctant voice of reason, a flawed man of the people who stands up to the madness and is overcome by events. His own infidelity with Erin Doherty's stiff-gaited, swivel-eyed Abigail draws him and wife Elizabeth (Eileen Walsh compelling in her pain) into the horror.

Credit: Johan Persson

Erin Doherty as Abigail and as Fisayo Akinade Hale in The Crucible - Credit: Johan Persson

The Proctors are proud and half broken by the end - which is probably how blacklisted Communists felt after being run over by McCarthy. Fisayo Akinade's anguished Hale is the human face of Christianity - tortured at his involvement in hanging innocent souls, Doherty is admirably froth-flecked and unseductive, while Karl Johnson offers some much-needed light relief as elderly curmudgeon Giles Corey.

It's not exactly an enjoyable night out, but it's deep, hard drama.

Until November 5. https://www.nationaltheatre.org.uk/shows/the-crucible





Theatre
Central London News

Don't Miss

Low Traffic Neighbourhood scheme in Bounds Green

Low Traffic Neighbourhoods | Opinion

'The benefits of Haringey’s first low traffic neighbourhood trial'

Carla Francome, Active travel campaigner

Logo Icon
JD Wetherspoon's The Angel, in Islington

Pubs

10 London Wetherspoon pubs among 32 up for sale – full list

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
The front of the home in Perth Road, London

Property of the Week | Promotion

£1.4m four-bedroom Victorian home near Finsbury Park Station blends...

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Neighbouring schools Parliament Hill and William Ellis are dealing reported sexual assaults

Education News

Allegations of sexual harassment by schoolboys in Highgate

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon