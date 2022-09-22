Handbagged: Timely satire on how Britain got to here ****

Review

Handbagged

Kiln Theatre

****

It's a mark of the Queen's untouchable status, that even before her death, just ahead of opening night, Moira Buffini's historical satire gives the venerable monarch a soft ride.

Centred around 11 years of private audiences between Margaret Thatcher and HRH, it's a rollicking metatheatrical romp, with older versions of the women commenting with hindsight on their younger selves - on what was said and not said.

Two actors playing everyone from Kenneth Kaunda to Dennis Thatcher scrap over who will be Neil Kinnock, and interject when the women leave out Clause 28, Cruise missiles, and race riots from their story.

While we can't know what was really said, Buffini ensures Thatcher's utterances are accurate, pitching the two women, born six months apart – one powerful, one powerless but privileged – as political opposites.

Thatcher's free market, deregulated, trickle-down individualism, versus the Queen's Christian humanism – celebrating personal duty and collective responsibility – leads Maggie to accuse Liz of being a socialist, while pointing out the hypocrisy of being rich and paying no taxes.

They clash; over sanctions against South Africa, and "using my police force as an army" during the Miners' Strike. Each is allowed quieter moments reflecting on the trauma of war, IRA bombs, or dementia. A head-girlish Abigail Cruttenden emphasises the Queen's soft power, while Naomi Frederick, thoroughly sounding the part, reminds us of the toughness of Thatcher's climb, and her political conviction – even as she is unseated by her inability to compromise.

Kate Fahy as older "T" uncannily captures the woman who is defined by a negative – the word "no". Marion Bailey – the Queen Mum in The Crown – offers charm and withering asides, while Richard Cant and Romayne Andrews almost steal the show as Nancy and Ronald Reagan .

Indhu Rubasingham's well marshalled, timely revival is an enjoyable lesson in how Britain got to here; showing the Queen as the still point in the ever revolving doors of power, and reminding us; ref Liz Truss, that there's little new in politics.

Romanyne Andrews (Actor 1), Marion Bailey (Q), Abigail Cruttenden (Liz), Naomi Frederick (Mags), Kate Fahy (T) - Credit: ©Tristram Kenton

Handbagged runs at Kiln Theatre, Kilburn until October 29. Visit kilntheatre.com/whats-on/handbagged