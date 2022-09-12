Review: Antigone updated to a British-Muslim tragedy ***

Review

Antigone

Regent's Park Open Air Theatre

***

Although written nearly two and a half thousand years ago, with its focus on excessive state governance, Sophocles’ Antigone is an obvious contender for a contemporary adaptation.

British-Nigerian playwright and poet Inua Ellams embraces the opportunity to test its relevance. Combining freewheeling spoken word with gritty realism, Ellams’ Antigone is set in an imploding London of 2022, riven with social injustice and escalating tensions within its Muslim communities.

ANTIGONE by Inua Ellams at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre - Credit: Helen Murray

Energetically co-directed by Max Webster and Jo Tyabji, the production wears its cool, urban credentials with fierce pride. Antigone (a charismatic Zainab Hasan) strides onto an expanse of stage that features her name made from pink bouncy blocks and delivers an impassioned spoken word diatribe against the state’s closure of her local youth centre.

Behind her, the chorus echoes her righteous anger in an inventively choreographed dance sequence. Spoken word with dance punctuates the narrative: boys playing football tell of the casual racism that is crippling future generations, feminist groups rail against sexual violence, there's an insidious group of paparazzi.

The concept is clever but the poetry falls short and the execution is rather pleased with itself. Other textual changes don’t quite work: a long preamble (four years pass) before Antigone states that she wants to bury her brother Polyneices’ body –here a radicalized Muslim who kills her other brother Eteocles. Their uncle, King Creon - rebranded as Home Secretary (Tony Jayawardena, excellent) - is a bureaucrat with a steely will, while his henchman publicist Aleksy (Sandy Grierson) is an ersatz Dominic Cummings. Antigone’s loyal sister Ismene (Shazia Nicholls) tries to hold the peace, ultimately rejecting Creon and both are entombed for Antigone’s crime.

ANTIGONE by Inua Ellams at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre - Credit: Helen Murray

Too many issues are crammed into exchanges, and conflicts are often overstated – the social media and data hacking digressions are low points, and some dialogue could have done with a rigorous edit.

But the question of white accountability and what constitutes contemporary British identity is pushed to the fore with impressive force. If you’re up for a postscript Antigone who waves the banner for disaffected youth and plays on the current trend for sensory overload, then this fits the bill.

Antigone runs until September 24. https://openairtheatre.com/production/antigone