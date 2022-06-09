Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > Things to do

Review

The Haunting of Susan A: shocking spooky tale could do without the theatrics

Logo Icon

David Winskill

Published: 6:48 AM June 9, 2022
Suzanne Ahmet and Mark Ravenhill in The Haunting of Susan A at the King's Head Theatre Islington

Suzanne Ahmet and Mark Ravenhill in The Haunting of Susan A at the King's Head Theatre Islington - Credit: Rah Petherbridge

The Haunting of Susan A

King's Head Theatre

***

Playwright and co-artistic director of this legendary fringe theatre, Mark Ravenhill, stars in his two hander - a kind of valediction for a pub that has apparently occupied this site for more than 400 years.

Sadly, the onward march of gentrification and corporatisation of Upper Street means that, according to Ravenhill, this lovely timeworn space will be a restaurant within two years after the theatre moves into purpose-built premises nearby.

The Camden-based writer starts by asking us to turn off our phones - he is about to tell us tales of the old place: its 50 years as a quirky, run-down theatre, then further back when it was used for bare-knuckle fights and even a possible Shakespeare connection.

In mid flow he is interrupted by an 'audience member' (Suzanne Ahmet) who “must speak” and goes on to promise “I’ll tell the truth. I don’t want another cisgendered white man standing on the –, claiming the –, controlling the narrative."

Suzanne Ahmet in The Haunting of Susan A

Suzanne Ahmet in The Haunting of Susan A - Credit: Rah Petherbridge

Most Read

  1. 1 Camden Market on sale for £1.5bn after Covid-19 hit footfall and rents
  2. 2 13-year-old sent back to war zone after Home Office ‘refused to process visa’
  3. 3 Candidates selected for Hampstead Town by-election
  1. 4 The Bishops Avenue: Billionaires' Row mansion gutted by fire
  2. 5 Artist Dame Paula Rego dies aged 87
  3. 6 'Temporary closure' of Hampstead restaurant as fundraiser launched
  4. 7 Haringey Labour councillor suspended over offensive tweet allegations
  5. 8 Nationwide closes branches in Hampstead, Golders Green and Cricklewood
  6. 9 Community anger at plans to axe and re-route 'vital' buses
  7. 10 New plans submitted to build housing on Highgate pub's car park

She tells her story and, for the bulk of this shocking, spooky tale, the narrative is littered with theatrical references; ostentatious requests to the sound and lighting desk to turn up or lower the lights, references to the "full circle of concentration" and a drama school directory of stage-craft terms.

Sadly, this metatheatrical twist get in the way of the story of poverty, abuse and tragedy that befell Susan A in the Islington of the 1830s. It's well researched and wonderfully paced, but the self consciously cliched amplified crashes and flickering lights aren't just a distraction but an artistic cop out.

Mark Ravenhill in The Haunting of Susan A

Mark Ravenhill in The Haunting of Susan A - Credit: Rah Petherbridge

Happily, for Ahmet, these diversions wither in the final third of the work and she uses a technique as old at the King’s Head itself to evoke audience response - excellent acting. With a light prune, less theatrics and more actual theatre, this could be a corker.

The Haunting of Susan A runs until June 26. https://kingsheadtheatre.com/whats-on/the-haunting-of-susan-a


Theatre
Islington News
Upper Street News
Camden News

Don't Miss

Bus routes are being axed or re-routed in parts of north London

Transport for London

Bus routes 24, 31 and 88 serving Camden, Hampstead and Parliament Hill...

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
Some of the people from north London who were jailed in May 

London Live News

Jailed: 10 north London offenders put behind bars in May

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Queen Elizabeth II at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2022

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Queen’s Platinum Jubilee: Street parties and road closures in Haringey

André Langlois

Author Picture Icon
Queen's Platinum Jubilee closures across Camden confirmed

London Live News

Queen’s Platinum Jubilee: Street parties and road closures in Camden

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon