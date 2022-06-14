Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
All welcome to the Swains Lane street party

Bridget Galton

Published: 2:35 PM June 14, 2022
The Swains Lane and Highgate Road street party is on June 18th from noon until 5pm - Credit: Archant

The final events of the Highgate Festival take place this week, with concerts, poetry readings, exhibitions, walks, and talks.

New for this year is a Swains Lane and Highgate Road street party on Saturday June 18 when the shops, restaurants, and cafes join in a joyful community day.

Organised by the Dartmouth Park Neighbourhood Forum, it runs from 12-5pm with stalls, music and entertainment, and food courtesy of Meat N6 who will host a BBQ, while Bourne's Fishmongers will serve seafood street food.

The team at Meat N6 in Swains Lane will run a BBQ for the street party - Credit: Polly Hancock

Traders will offer special discounts and cafes festival menus on the day, as visitors can find out more about the work of the Forum and local projects such as the Pink Plaques scheme to mark notable Highgate women.

A festival spokesperson said: "Highgate Festival’s aim is to connect with the community, boost Highgate’s economy and support local artists, performers, cafes, pubs, restaurants, businesses and shops. We invite you all to attend and enjoy the street party."

Further details of Highgate Festival events at highgatefestival.org/events/

