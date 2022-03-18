Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Sunday Papers festival turns Cecil Sharp House into giant living room

Bridget Galton

Published: 3:34 PM March 18, 2022
Bloody Marys, roast dinners, crosswords and a panel discussing Ukraine are on the menu when The Sunday Papers returns to Cecil Sharp House.

The popular one day festival brings the Sunday broadsheets alive and turns the Primrose Hill venue into a giant living room, with sofas, rugs lamps, and slippers. The April 3 event is the "first edition" since 2019 and organisers describe the communal experience as "like curling up on your own sofa, but with a professional Bloody Mary barman, and the brightest and best presenting the papers so you don’t have to turn the pages".

The line-up includes spoken word from Apples&Snakes, breathing techniques from yoga guru Yolanda Barker, crosswords by Son&Sons, and music from Scottish singer songwriter Adam Beattie. Speakers include comedian and host of the How To Own The Room podcast Viv Groskop, chess grandmaster and philosopher Jonathan Rowson, explorer Ed Caesar, science writer Marcus Chown, and Malik Al Nasir on his book about the late poet and activist Gil Scott-Heron.

Roasts by Danny Jack and brunches by Le Swine are on offer, with libation from the Flaming Lips Bloody Mary Bar.

The Sunday Papers runs 12.30-10pm April 3. Tickets £39.50 or £20 evening only, with further line-up announcements to come including an expert panel discussing Ukraine.

Tickets at www.sundaypaperslive.com/tickets

