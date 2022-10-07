'Raucous Suede rock Camden's Electric Ballroom'

Review

Pace, passion and genuine panache, Suede are back with a rather loud bang.

The five-piece were on top form, not seen for decades, as they literally rocked the **** out of a night, billed as an ’intimate’ gig, at the Electric Ballroom, Camden.

Intimate, well, maybe. Raucous certainly.

Suede are not messing about with this comeback.

First up they knocked out all the tracks on their latest, and ninth, studio album Autofiction – arguably their best work since the Coming Up days of almost three decades ago.

Fans new and old, about 1,000 in total, lapped up the second show in as many nights at the legendary London haunt, with the band now set to jet off for a series of sold-out intimate gigs across Europe.

Then it’s back for the box office British tour, starting next March – note, extra dates have already been added...

Musically Suede are peaking in a punchy moment. It seems they have gone back to basics, back to the rehearsal studio, back to five guys knocking out potential hits for fun.

Stand-out new album on the night were the gorgeous She Still Leads Me On and the in-your-face Shadow Self.

What Am I without You has hints of vintage Suede reflective beauty, while The Only Way I can Love You, sparkles on the album, but didn’t quite reproduce live. But hey, I’ll give it another chance when I see them again.

After the hour-long Autofiction fix, then came the (first) encore, of no less than 11 (yes 11!), classic Suede tunes through the eras, which almost lifted the Ballroom roof.

Suede at the Electric Ballroom, Camden, on October 6, 2022 - Credit: Paul Khera

True fans were in for a treat, none more so than the epic To The Birds, one of the B-sides on their first single The Drowners (1992). You can’t mention the B word without a significant nod to the band’s original lead guitarist Bernard Butler, who along with frontman Brett Anderson crafted this timeless gem. As they did the winding, jolt-thumbing, early days giant, Metal Mickey, which was the stand-out song on the night.

Now late into the evening they all still had enough in the locker for another encore – and a final goodbye was said to London (for now) in the form of a rousing rendition of Beautiful Ones, from the third album Coming Up (1996). Back then that album was a comeback of epic proportions for the boys, after many had written them off.

Fast forward, no less than 26 years, and forget coming up… it’s coming back bolder that this band clearly buzzes on.

New album Autofiction in full:

She Still Leads Me On

Personality Disorder

15 Again

The Only Way I Can Love You

That Boy on the Stage

Drive Myself Home

Black Ice

Shadow Self

It's Always the Quiet Ones

What Am I Without You?

Turn Off Your Brain and Yell

Hits:

This Hollywood Life

We Are the Pigs

Outsiders

It Starts and Ends With You

Trash

Can't Get Enough

To the Birds

Life Is Golden

So Young

Metal Mickey

Animal Nitrate

Encore:

Beautiful Ones