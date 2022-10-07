Review
'Raucous Suede rock Camden's Electric Ballroom'
Gary Pearson
- Credit: Paul Khera
Pace, passion and genuine panache, Suede are back with a rather loud bang.
The five-piece were on top form, not seen for decades, as they literally rocked the **** out of a night, billed as an ’intimate’ gig, at the Electric Ballroom, Camden.
Intimate, well, maybe. Raucous certainly.
Suede are not messing about with this comeback.
First up they knocked out all the tracks on their latest, and ninth, studio album Autofiction – arguably their best work since the Coming Up days of almost three decades ago.
Fans new and old, about 1,000 in total, lapped up the second show in as many nights at the legendary London haunt, with the band now set to jet off for a series of sold-out intimate gigs across Europe.
Then it’s back for the box office British tour, starting next March – note, extra dates have already been added...
Musically Suede are peaking in a punchy moment. It seems they have gone back to basics, back to the rehearsal studio, back to five guys knocking out potential hits for fun.
Stand-out new album on the night were the gorgeous She Still Leads Me On and the in-your-face Shadow Self.
What Am I without You has hints of vintage Suede reflective beauty, while The Only Way I can Love You, sparkles on the album, but didn’t quite reproduce live. But hey, I’ll give it another chance when I see them again.
After the hour-long Autofiction fix, then came the (first) encore, of no less than 11 (yes 11!), classic Suede tunes through the eras, which almost lifted the Ballroom roof.
True fans were in for a treat, none more so than the epic To The Birds, one of the B-sides on their first single The Drowners (1992). You can’t mention the B word without a significant nod to the band’s original lead guitarist Bernard Butler, who along with frontman Brett Anderson crafted this timeless gem. As they did the winding, jolt-thumbing, early days giant, Metal Mickey, which was the stand-out song on the night.
Now late into the evening they all still had enough in the locker for another encore – and a final goodbye was said to London (for now) in the form of a rousing rendition of Beautiful Ones, from the third album Coming Up (1996). Back then that album was a comeback of epic proportions for the boys, after many had written them off.
Fast forward, no less than 26 years, and forget coming up… it’s coming back bolder that this band clearly buzzes on.
New album Autofiction in full:
She Still Leads Me On
Personality Disorder
15 Again
The Only Way I Can Love You
That Boy on the Stage
Drive Myself Home
Black Ice
Shadow Self
It's Always the Quiet Ones
What Am I Without You?
Turn Off Your Brain and Yell
Hits:
This Hollywood Life
We Are the Pigs
Outsiders
It Starts and Ends With You
Trash
Can't Get Enough
To the Birds
Life Is Golden
So Young
Metal Mickey
Animal Nitrate
Encore:
Beautiful Ones