Photographers show 'reflections of England' at Offshoot gallery

Published: 4:40 PM January 18, 2021

Two photographic artists, who share an interest in politics, power and landscape, are showing their work via an East Finchley gallery.

England/Reflection is a two woman online exhibition by Mandy Williams and Natalie Robinson at Offshoot Gallery in High Road. Both are MA photography students at the University of the Arts London. Both are interested in how politics and power have shaped the landscape, and use rivers and seas to reflect on contemporary culture.

Disrupted Landscapes #2 is at Offshoot Gallery - Credit: Mandy Williams

Williams' black and white images of ruptured and deformed English landscapes include some that merge and bleed with alien geographies from NASA images. They resemble our own landscape yet are unable to support human life, as Williams presents an England increasingly hostile to those it perceives as outsiders. They are paired with a short video Inward Island telling the story of an island through its landscape alongside an unnerving soundtrack.

Reflection is installed at Offshoot Gallery in East Finchley - Credit: Natalie Robinson

Robinson's works Reflection are inspired by a moment of light; cast by the sun reflecting onto the ground from the glass tower in Angel Court. It brings to life the Walbrook, the lost river of the City of London which once ran below the site until it was enclosed and covered 1,000 years ago - a result of the human enterprise which created the dense financial powerhouse we know today.

Reflection is installed at Offshoot Gallery in East Finchley - Credit: Natalie Robinson

The online exhibition runs until January 30. On January 28 the gallery will upload an interview with Mandy Williams and Natalie Robinson talking about their work with writer/curator Charlotte Russell.

https://www.offshootgallery.com/programme/england-reflection