Lecture reveals why the Heath's veteran trees are in good hands

Trees face so many challenges, not least because of where they happen to grow - a long life is far from guaranteed.

From saplings eaten by deer to mature trees destroyed for development or subject to storm, disease or logging, most are likely to die uncounted. Unless, as we learned at the annual Springett Lecture last month, they happen to be growing on Hampstead Heath.

There, so it sounded, trees are like old people in the most assiduous care home, noted, visited, their roots considered, their branches trimmed to help them stay upright, their lives-after-death celebrated as homes for birds, beetles, and fungi.

The Constable Pine on Sandy Heath was painted by the artist John Constable while he lived in Hampstead. It is part of a Veteran Tree trail on Hampstead Heath - Credit: Ancient Tree Forum

The well-attended Heath and Hampstead Society lecture at Rosslyn Hill Chapel, was given by David Humphries, the Heath’s Trees Management Officer, and Alasdair Nicholl, Arboricultural Team Leader. It will be published, so the considerable detail of their research and practice will be available to read.

David Humphreys in full flow in a Hampstead Heath tree. Picture: City of London Corporation - Credit: Archant

The illustrated talk on protecting the veteran tree ecology of the Heath consisted of definitions; a veteran tree is a survivor, with a veteran oak likely to be far older than a veteran silver birch, because of the different natural longevity of those two species. Then came a discussion of which trees are present on the Heath - oaks predominantly, but also wild service, ash, hornbeam, birch, hawthorn, crab apple, willow, and beech - plus a few of the insects, birds and fungi associated with them.

Some information, important for Heath visitors, is why particular old trees are fenced off. It is simply to prevent too many feet pounding up close to them. The more the ground around their trunks gets compacted, the less their roots are able to work. There is an inequality between trees and us, in that they were here long before humankind. They did not need us, but we very much need them. So it is well to appreciate the unintended consequences of our loving them, clambering about in their hollow recesses, or taking them for granted.

Several of the thoughtful questions afterwards concerned climate change and the Heath. The lecturers sounded reasonably sanguine – it’s lucky that oaks predominate, because they are tougher than some more thin-skinned species. And some species from further South are beginning to arrive in Britain of their own accord. Mostly, the Heath trees sow themselves, although there was talk of Wild Service saplings, grown from the veterans’ seeds, being planted on purpose.

The Hollow Beech at Hampstead Heath is a veteran tree more than 200 years old - Credit: Courtesy of City of London Corporation

In conclusion, how lucky we are to have a local wealth of old trees, and particularly lucky that their care is in such good hands.

Things to do in the garden

Plant a tree this autumn/winter. If deciduous, once the leaves have fallen. Enough space is tricky, but smaller trees like crab apples or spindles could fit in between the paving of many front gardens.

Two marvellous tree gardens open for the National Gardens Scheme are West Lodge Park, EN4 0PY on Sunday October 30 and further afield but lovely and historically interesting The Watergardens, KT2 7LF on October 16. Details from https://ngs.org.uk/