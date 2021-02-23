Have fun solving Sherlock's interactive 'case of the hung parliament'

Review

Published: 2:03 PM February 23, 2021

Richard Holt in Sherlock Holmes An Online Adventure. The Case of the Hung Parliament. - Credit: Les Enfants Terribles

Tory donors, cronyism, press freedom and a cabinet who attended the same elite university - there's more than a tongue in cheek nod to current times in Les Enfant Terribles' Sherlockian mystery.

The immersive theatre innovators who brought us Alice's Adventures Underground and Dinner at The Twits in Waterloo's Vaults have been driven online by the pandemic and created an exciting interactive adventure based around the Baker Street detective's latest case.

Holmes is held up in Dartmoor so it's down to Dr Watson to send us an online link to the suspects, who include a factory owner, an anarchist, a newspaper editor and a political activist - all with razor sharp axes to grind.

Three cabinet members have been found hanging in their chambers. Each victim died on their birthday after receiving a card with a mysterious quote in it. Participants must work together with their fellow 'Scotland Yard recruits' to solve the puzzle over the next 75 minutes before the murderer strikes again.

Our disparate group of virtual strangers were guided through the process live by Dr Watson, who gave us time to examine each murder scene in 360 degrees.

Spot clues on a 360 degree tour of the murder scene in Sherlock Holmes An Online Adventure. The Case of the Hung Parliament. - Credit: Les Enfants Terribles

As we zoom in on a book, a letter, a map, a newspaper or a whiskey bottle, we debate which are clues and which red herrings. We're split into two groups to question a forensics expert or delve into Scotland Yard's files on the suspects and deceased before coming back together to compare notes. A chance to interrogate one of the suspects and a peek into Holmes' study to glean clues on his deductions leaves us just enough time to reconvene and name our prime suspect. Naturally Holmes then explains just why we are right - or wrong.

Questioning a suspect in Sherlock Holmes An Online Adventure. The Case of the Hung Parliament. - Credit: Les Enfants Terribles

This brilliant whodunnit is pegged at ages 12 and up and while older players will enjoy spotting literary and visual clues, age is no barrier to solving the case - a sharp tweenager will enjoy the time-pressured interactive challenge of the game.

At a time when every evening feels the same it's a cross-generational tonic. 4/5 stars.

Tickets £17.50 per player or £105 for a private performance for six. Sherlock Holmes an Online Adventure The Case of the Hung Parliament runs until April 4.

https://www.sherlockimmersive.com/







