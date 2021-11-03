There are some great options this year for fireworks night - Credit: Archant

Bonfire Night / Guy Fawkes Night / Fireworks Night - whatever you like to call it - falls this Friday, November 5, but there are events all weekend over North London.

You’ll likely see (and definitely hear) the explosions wherever you end up, but if you fancy attending a memoriam to the Gunpowder Plot - here are five places you can go.

Have you ever celebrated Bonfire Night and Diwali all at once?

Hundreds are set to gather in Byron Park on Saturday, November 6, for Harrow Fireworks an an afternoon and an evening of celebrations, marking both Bonfire Night and Diwali.

Celebrating its tenth anniversary, Harrow Fireworks is planning a huge 20-minute musical Fireworks display, a Fizz Kids Entertainment Pre-Show, a Diwali dance show, a world food arena, and a fun fair with 15 rides for kids and grown-ups. Face painting, glitter tattoos and Indian henna are also planned.

Entry to the family-friendly event is free from midday-3pm. After 3pm, you’ll need a ticket and the firework pre-show will happen from 7.30 pm. Fireworks themselves start around 7.45pm.

Organisers have requested visitors to bring cash.

Groove to legendary DJ Trevor Nelson’s mix

Fancy seeing fireworks at one of the highest points in north London? Ally Pally’s Fireworks Festival is set to be held on Saturday and it looks epic.

On the agenda is a light show to impress your date, a dancefloor baked by RnB DJ Trevor Nelson to practice your steps, a German ‘bier fest’ to stay hydrated, and there will also be music from a Spice Girls Tribute. Oh, and there is ice disco skating, in case it’s not enough.

The event takes place from 4-10.45 pm at Alexandra Palace. Remember to book online for an evening of a lifetime!

Have you ever walked on fire?

For Bonfire Night, you could watch the fireworks, or walk on them, as Chiswick Park Fireworks Extravaganza invites visitors to try an unusual experience.

Even if walking barefoot on hot embers at a temperature of 1,200 degrees sounds surprising, to say the least, it has a spiritual purpose. It is designed to help overcome fear and to inspire people to make the impossible possible.

By taking part in it, you’ll be supporting Hounslow Action for Youth charity (HAY), dedicated to helping local young people reach their potential as well as bringing the local community together in a safe, caring environment.

Or, you could just enjoy the fireworks show, or dance to live music and eat different sorts of food. It’s up to you! No training needed, just your determination, especially for the food.

The event takes place on November 4-5pm, it is free but make sure to pre-book online!

The Only Way is Essex (Road)

Islington Bonfire Night will be happening from 6pm on Friday, November 5, at 32 Essex Road.

An event spokesman added: “Unearth great tasting hot grub and liquids from local outlets for the rest of the evening. Patronise local restaurants and bars following the exhibition to go on with the bonfire nightfall festivities.”

East Side Story

Stamford Hill Bonfire Night will be celebrated from 6-11pm on Friday, November 5.

There will be food and entertainment in the lead up to and around the event.

What about Hackney?

Hackney's annual fireworks displays in Clissold Park and Victoria Park have been cancelled this year due to council cuts.

The council confirmed the news about Clissold Park in July.