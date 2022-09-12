Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > Things to do

Cancer patient's chicken wire sculptures raise funds for local hospice

Author Picture Icon

Bridget Galton

Published: 1:58 PM September 12, 2022
Temple Fortune artist Michael Berg with his stained glass window made from chicken wire

Temple Fortune artist Michael Berg with his stained glass window made from chicken wire - Credit: Courtesy of North London Hospice

A cancer patient, who took up sculpting after treatment, has raised more than £7,000 for his local hospice.

Michael Berg found the tactile nature of creating artworks out of chicken wire therapeutic after being diagnosed with prostate cancer.

During lockdown, he turned his Temple Fortune front garden into an outdoor gallery, including a Hope rainbow and 'Clap for the NHS' piece.

“I used to love to write,” he said. “But after my cancer treatment I developed writer's block and so turned my hands to sculpting. I like experimenting and found chicken wire was good to work with. I displayed the first few pieces in my garden and people started asking about them and whether I’d make something for them. It just escalated from there. I never wanted to make money from them, so asked for donations to the hospice."

Michael Berg Temple Fortune sculptor

A heron sculpted from chicken wire by Michael Berg - Credit: Courtesy of North London Hospice

Berg takes inspiration from animals, his family, and his favourite paintings by the likes of Marc Chagall. His pieces range from unicorns, flamingos and herons to stained glass archways, his grandson playing the French horn, and granddaughters in ballet poses.

Michael and wife Ros share a lifelong love of theatre and belong to amateur group Garden Suburb Theatre. They have even transformed their front garden with scenes from the musical Fiddler on The Roof.

Michael Berg Temple Fortune

The Fiddler on the Roof sculpture in Michael and Ros Berg's Temple Fortune garden - Credit: Courtesy of North London Hospice

The couple have also long supported North London Hospice, based in Woodside Avenue, Finchley, with Ros chairing the Northwest Support Group.

Most Read

  1. 1 'An instinct to come together': Keir Starmer attends Camden proclamation
  2. 2 Former Fortismere head's 'warts and all' memoir reveals entitled parents and pupil sit-ins
  3. 3 'Requires improvement': William Ellis School loses 'good' rating
  1. 4 When the Queen and James Bond stole the show
  2. 5 Witness chases Mercedes after "hit and run" on cyclist
  3. 6 Back to Hogwarts: Kings Cross station hosts Harry Potter fans for annual celebration
  4. 7 Traffic and parking concerns as housing plans agreed
  5. 8 Police called to protest to save trees in Highgate
  6. 9 Festivals, performances and events cancelled following The Queen's death
  7. 10 Live: North London tributes to Queen Elizabeth II

Michael added: "Some pieces make around £50 but a couple have raised £1,000, which was incredible. I’m so pleased my work is bringing so much pleasure to people and helping such a wonderful local charity.”

Ros and Michael Berg with one of his sculptures

Ros and Michael Berg with works in progress - Credit: Courtesy of North London Hospice

Arts & Culture
Charity Fundraiser
Golders Green News
North London News
Barnet News

Don't Miss

Townsend Yard and Shepherds Cottage

Housing News

Haringey Council is 'original sin': Work begins to demolish garages in...

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
Taylor Cox

Old Bailey - Central Criminal Court

Taylor Cox murder trial: ‘A Team’ teenager fatally shot in alleyway...

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
Muswell Hillbillies

Music

Traders pay tribute to 'Muswell Hillbillies' with Kinks festival

Mike Brooke

Logo Icon
St Dominic's Priory in Gospel Oak

Catholic church deletes tweet appearing to show convicted pervert priest

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon