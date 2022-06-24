Seed saving project germinates award-winning exhibit

The team celebrate their Silver Medal win in the Omved Seed pavilion - Credit: Will Hearle

Since launching its seed saving network two years ago, Highgate exhibition space and food project Omved Gardens has helped 500 people of all abilities to swap seeds and growing tips.

The scheme features in the Saving Seed exhibit, which scooped a Silver Medal at the Chelsea Flower Show last month.

Highlighting the benefits of growing food and saving seed for both people and the planet, it reopens to the public in July as a space for reflection, education and inspiration by the pond at Omved.

Omved Gardens' Saving Seed exhibit scooped a Silver Medal at the Chelsea Flower Show in May - Credit: Will Hearle

Artworks, photographs, soundscapes and information displays are housed in a nature-abundant pavilion, showcasing Omved's focus on nurturing creativity and its regenerative growing and kitchen ethos.

Curator Sol Polo said: "As well as inviting visitors to learn about and engage with seed saving, the exhibition is a tribute to seeds' often overlooked potential in the garden, the kitchen, and in life in general. We encourage you to get up close with them, listen to their rich environments, see how they grow and where they come from, attempt to grow some yourself, use them more in the kitchen, save them, share them and experience the joy.”

The specially designed pavilion by architects Selgascano features a transparent roof and rotating walls inspired by organic forms found in nature. Alongside details of Omved's seed saving network, which aims to put the future of the food system back into growers' hands, are botanical illustrations by artist Maia Magoga, Will Hearle's photographs of the enthusiastic community of seed savers, and a soundscape by wildlife sound recordists.

The Silver Medal winning pavilion will now be installed at Omved Gardens in Townsend Yard, Highgate - Credit: Will Hearle

SelgasCano said: "Nature is where the greatest beauty is found. What we do with architecture is try to approach it, borrow values, and interpret it. The pavilion is inspired by the organic shapes of nature and the transformational potential of seeds. The walls can rotate their position allowing the space to be totally enclosed or partially open, like a seed cracking open and bursting with life”

Omved Gardens Picture Credit: Thomas Broadhead - Credit: Archant

Omved Gardens opened in 2019 in a revamped former nursery and hosts music, food, photography, film and craft demonstrations and exhibitions in its glasshouse and gardens.

Saving Seed runs at Townsend Yard, Highgate from July 20 until October 23. Visit omvedgardens.com