Concerts inspired by famous paintings at Kenwood House

An early music ensemble is playing free concerts at Kenwood House inspired by the famous paintings on the walls.

Saraband kick off three Sunday afternoons in the mansion's music room on October 2 with Vermeer's The Guitar Player. Visitors can view the Old Master with the sound of a 17th Century guitar - like the one in the painting - ringing in their ears. Johan Löfving plays English, Italian, Dutch and French music from the era, alongside tunes Vermeer might have heard growing up in the Flying Fox Tavern.

by Vermeer on loan from Kenwood House - Credit: Archant

The following week features music from the court, tavern and theatre - including works by Purcell and Locke - inspired by a portrait of Charles II.

Painted Ladies draws upon the 18th century portraits in the music room, with music for and about actresses, courtesans, and milkmaids. They include John Hoppner's portrait of William IV's mistress Dora Jordan, and George Romney's portraits of opera singer Mrs Crouch and Nelson's mistress Emma Hart.

Hampstead violinist Sarah Bealby-Wright will introduce the music with stories about the paintings, personalities and period.

"We love to play music with a special nod to the venue, and at Kenwood our programmes are inspired by the artworks, and stories of past residents," she said.

"It's mostly music, but we try to bring the bring in all the personalities in these amazing portraits and how the tunes connect to real people. We found a piece by Dora Jordan, who played lute and guitar on stage, and one written for star singer Mrs Crouch."

The former New End pupil, who lives in Parliament Hill, said the music room was where the lady of the house would entertain guests in the 18th Century.

"I visited Kenwood and there were all these instruments; a harp, piano, and music stands. It seemed so sad to have a beautiful music room with no music, so I found someone who was keen to have chamber concerts. They make Kenwood feel like a real house somehow."

Inside Kenwood House - Credit: Archant

Saraband play two longer evening concerts upstairs at the Holly Bush, Hampstead on October 12 and 19.

It will be transformed into a "Music House" with music by Purcell, Locke, Corelli, Handel, and the Beggar's Opera, alongside words from contemporary writers.

Bealby-Wright says: "Before 1675 music was played in people's houses. In the 18th century the first public concerts were held in the upstairs room of a tavern. We have found our own perfect tavern room that was previously George Romney's studio, which pairs brilliantly with our concerts at Kenwood."

The Holly Bush pub, Hampstead - Credit: Archant

The unticketed Kenwood concerts are at 1.30pm and 2.30pm October 2, 9, and16, and are funded by the Continuo Foundation which supports early music ensembles. Visit www.saraband.co.uk/ Tickets for The Holly Bush concerts https://app.lineupnow.com/event/saraband-in-the-music-house-the-holly-bush