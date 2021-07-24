Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > Things to do

Modern murder mysteries set in the heart of Hampstead

Logo Icon

Joseph Marshall

Published: 10:27 AM July 24, 2021    Updated: 10:42 AM July 24, 2021
Sabina Manea, author of Murder in Hampstead

Sabina Manea, author of Murder in Hampstead - Credit: Sabina Manea

Sabina Manea is bringing the classic crime fiction formula into the 21st century. More specifically, she’s bringing it to Hampstead. 

Having lived for a long time in Rosslyn Hill, she believes the area lends itself to crime novels.

“I lived there for 10 years and I spent a lot of time fantasising about what people get up to behind their lovely closed doors," she told the Ham&High.

"You’ve got loads of characters that are screaming to be in a murder mystery. You’ve got eccentric academics, arty types, secretive business people, celebrities. It just wants to be written into a book.”

As a teenager, Sabina was fascinated with detective books by authors like Agatha Christie and PD James.

You may also want to watch:

She said: “I was hooked. A puzzle that you solve - that was my cup of tea for years.

"The structure of all those sorts of novels is in a sense quite similar, but I think I’ve put a contemporary spin on it.”

Most Read

  1. 1 5 great places in north London to get away from the summer crowds
  2. 2 Nancy Jirira wins Fortune Green by-election, holding on to Lib Dem council seat
  3. 3 Haringey Council launches investigation into land deal with rapper
  1. 4 'Cash cows': Leaseholders fight for clarity and better value over 'huge bills'
  2. 5 £5,000 of crack cocaine and heroin found in Hampstead home
  3. 6 Teenager's artwork reimagines grandfather's class photo
  4. 7 Highgate's assassin: the student hostel where a murder was planned
  5. 8 Property of the week: Impressive mid-terrace Kentish Town family home
  6. 9 Crouch End Festival Chorus: Alexandra Palace Theatre
  7. 10 'Like the Fleet's resurfaced': Flash flooding hits Hampstead and Highgate

She said her writing accounts for modern access to the internet and her characters face “contemporary issues”. 

Sabina sees herself in protagonist Lucia Steer, and said: “She’s like a fantasy version of me.

"She goes around and does really exciting stuff. She goes from being a corporate lawyer to an interior designer and works for the police in the second book.”

Sabina was a corporate lawyer herself and said some skills transfer into writing.

"It teaches you to have discipline and edit your book about a thousand times, but obviously it doesn’t have the creativity that fiction does, which is why I left it behind," she said.

As a child she combined amateur sleuthing with creating her own narratives. She would imagine stories around what she observed of her neighbours and in a sense, she has continued to do this as an adult. She said “the beautiful 18th century houses” in Hampstead Village “seem to be where all the interesting people live, like the ones in my books”.

Originally from Romania, Sabina grew up in South East England and now lives in rural Nottinghamshire with her husband and three children.

She has released two novels, Murder in Hampstead and Murder on the Heath - available on Kindle and in paperback from Amazon - and is writing a third. 

Murder in Hampstead by Sabina Manea

Murder in Hampstead, by Sabina Manea - Credit: Sabina Manea


Books
Hampstead Heath
Hampstead News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Great Britain’s Tao Geoghegan Hart

Cycling

'That's life': Tao Geoghegan Hart on his debut Tour de France

Ziad Chaudry Ziad Chaudry

person
A driver gets out to look at the new width restriction on Church Row, Hampstead

Video

Scraped vehicles and traffic chaos after bollards moved

Benjamin Salmon

Logo Icon
Kaleidoscope Festival at Alexandra Palace

Music

Summer in the City: 5 things to do this weekend in north London

Bridget Galton

Author Picture Icon
The sinkhole in Hampstead Lane, Highgate

Sinkhole appears in Hampstead Lane in Highgate

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus