Stars celebrate opening night at Park Theatre

Dame Maureen Lipman, who stars in Rose at Park Theatre, was joined at the opening night party by Sir Ian McKellen and Judge Rinder - Credit: Alex Brenner

Stars including Sir Ian McKellen and Judge Rob Rinder celebrated the opening night of Rose at Park Theatre with lead actor Dame Maureen Lipman.

Martin Sherman's harrowing, humorous one woman show portrays a feisty 80-year-old Jewish character, whose life has been shaped by the historical forces of the 20th century - from Russian pogroms, to the horrors of the Warsaw Ghetto, and the freedom of America.

Judge Rob Rinder (centre) attended the opening night party for Rose at Park Theatre - Credit: Alex Brenner

Lipman's star-turn, which follows a successful online run, has been praised by critics, with many including the Ham&High awarding four-star reviews.

Park Theatre artistic director Jez Bond joined the playwright, creative team, family, friends, and regular supporters of the Finsbury Park Theatre to celebrate the play, which runs in the main Park200 space until October 15. Go to parktheatre.co.uk/whats-on/rose

Presenter Angus Deayton attended the opening night of Rose at Park Theatre, Finsbury Park - Credit: Alex Brenner