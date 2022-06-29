'My jaw dropped': Artist wins TV naked painting challenge

After weeks of painting life models under the glare of the cameras Muswell Hill artist Rosalind Freeborn hears she's won Drawers Off - Credit: Courtesy of Channel 4

Muswell Hill artist Ros Freeborn has won Channel 4's Drawers Off: Big Naked Painting Challenge.

The life drawing competition ran over 20 episodes with artists being filmed while they created their artworks in the studio.

Freeborn's fellow artists voted her acrylic and paper collage of model Clapmutt the best of the series, and presenter Jenny Eclair announced the winner on Friday. (June 24)

Ros Freeborn's winning collage of model Clapmutt - Credit: Courtesy of Channel 4

Ros, who developed a passion for evoking the naked human form after attending a life drawing class at the Victoria Stakes pub in Muswell Hill, said: "My jaw did drop when it was announced that I was the winner.

"I’m delighted and grateful to my fellow artists for voting for me. The winning picture was of a model called Clapmutt who had a wonderfully theatrical pose which made me think of a circus pony."

Of the £1,000 prize she said: "I never win things, not even school raffles, so I’m chuffed to have won something as exciting as this, and have shown the way I make my art on national television."